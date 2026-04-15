Chandigarh, In a push towards ecological sustainability and climate-responsive governance, the Haryana government has approved a plan combining large-scale afforestation, renewable energy adoption, wildlife protection and community engagement, officials said on Wednesday. Haryana clears ₹298 crore plan for afforestation, green energy under CAMPA

Reflecting a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen Haryana's green cover and ecological resilience, an ambitious Annual Plan of Operations worth ₹298.43 crore under the Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority was approved.

The decision was taken at the 10th Steering Committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, marking one of the state's most comprehensive forest and environment action plans in recent years, an official statement said.

Rastogi emphasised during the meeting that the approved O is not merely a financial exercise but a strategic investment in Haryana's environmental future.

According to the statement, he stressed the importance of measurable outcomes, accountability and timely execution.

CAMPA CEO Dr Navdeep Singh informed the meeting that at the heart of the plan is an extensive plantation programme under which over 20 lakh saplings will be planted across 1,882 hectares of land.

In addition, maintenance of existing plantations will be carried out over 4,518 hectares, ensuring the sustainability and survival of previously planted trees.

To address urban pollution and heat stress, the state will also develop dense urban forests using the Miyawaki technique across 16 hectares. These compact, fast-growing forests are expected to significantly enhance green cover in urban and semi-urban areas while improving air quality.

In a pioneering step towards green governance, Haryana plans to install 15 KW solar power systems in forest offices across 22 districts, officials said.

Funded through CAMPA, this initiative aims to reduce dependency on conventional electricity, lower operational costs, and cut carbon emissions from government infrastructure, they said.

Recognising the ecological sensitivity of the Shivalik Hills and Aravalli Range, the government has approved an outlay of over ₹33 crore for Catchment Area Treatment works in these regions.

The interventions will focus on soil conservation, water harvesting and restoration of degraded landscapes. Besides environmental benefits, these projects are expected to generate employment opportunities for local communities residing near forest areas, according to the statement.

To enhance on-ground forest and wildlife protection, the O includes provisions for 20 new forest check posts, deployment of 60 additional forest watchers and procurement of patrolling vehicles for field staff.

Rescue vehicles for injured wildlife and construction of residential quarters for frontline personnel have also been approved. These measures aim to improve surveillance, response capability, and working conditions of forest staff, officials said.

A key people-centric initiative under the plan is the launch of "Haritima: Hariyali ka Rang, Haryana ke Sang", an environmental awareness programme targeting students of classes 6 to 10 in government schools, the statement said.

Under this initiative, 70 eco-camps will be organised across the state, taking students to forests, wildlife sanctuaries, and ecotourism sites. The programme draws inspiration from Madhya Pradesh's "Anubhuti" model and seeks to instill environmental consciousness among the younger generation through experiential learning, it said.

To ensure transparency and effective utilisation of funds, the plan incorporates third-party monitoring and evaluation mechanisms. A dedicated Project Management Unit will also be established to streamline land identification, implementation and inter-departmental coordination, it added.

The plan will now be submitted to the National CAMPA for final approval, following which implementation will commence across the state.

Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Sudhir Rajpal and other senior officers were present in the meeting, the statement said.

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