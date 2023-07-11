Khattar invites Modi to lay foundation stone of jungle safari, AIIMS Rewari

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi and invited him to lay the foundation stone of two major projects, the Jungle safari in Gurugram and AIIMS hospital in Rewari. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Khattar also apprised the PM about the recent flooding in several parts of the state following heavy rainfall over the weekend.

The Prime Minister is yet to respond to the invite. The dates of the events will be decided later based on the PM’s convenience, said officials.

The Haryana government plans to set up Aravalli safari park over 10,000 acres in the Aravallis -- primarily forest and panchayat land that has been protected under Section 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act.

In Gurugram, it will fall in the revenue estates of villages Sakatpur, Gairatpur Bas and Shikohpur, Bhondsi, Ghamroj, Alipur, Tikli, Aklimpur, Naurangpur and Bar Gujar.

In Nuh, the safari will be developed in Kota Khandewla, Gangani, Mohamadpur Ahir, Kharak, Jalalpur, Bhango and Chalka, officials in the know of the details said.

The safari will have multiple facilities and will be the largest man-made safari park in the world, the Haryana government said. The park will be developed in three phases and the first phase will be completed in next two years, the CM had said earlier.

According to a statement issued by the state on Tuesday, Khattar met Modi in Delhi and apprised him about the current water-logging in the state following heavy rains besides the implementation of the central welfare schemes.

Later interacting with the media at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi, Khattar said he has invited the Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of Aravalli safari park in Gurugram as all formalities have been completed for developing this project spread over Gurugram and Nuh districts and also for setting up AIIMS in Rewari district.

Khattar said while the Ambala-Kotputli National Highway 152-D, which is a greenfield route, has been opened to motorists in August 2022, the Prime Minister has been urged to formally dedicate it to the nation, he said.

The AIIMS hospital in Rewari will come up on 200 acres and will have 750 beds. It is expected to cater to around 1,500 patients daily and will also have a guest house, auditorium, hostels and residential facilities, said officials.

The work on Rewari AIIMS is likely to start this year and the government aims to complete the project in four years.

Khattar said he also apprised Modi about the water-logging in the state, adding that Haryana has continued to receive heavy rain over the past two days as well. The chief minister said it also rained heavily in Himachal Pradesh, due to which a large amount of water is reaching Haryana’s canals and water bodies.

“It is a coincidence that a western disturbance and the monsoon arrived at the same time, resulting in heavy rain. Such an occurrence happened many years ago. Now the western disturbance has moved on and since Tuesday afternoon, the rain intensity has reduced in Haryana. Weather experts believe that now there will be less rain over the next few days,” Khattar said.

