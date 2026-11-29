Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday flagged off 100 electric buses for Gurugram, which will operate on 20 routes across the city. The buses have been inducted into the fleet of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), which currently operates 150 CNG buses. Saini also inaugurated an electric bus depot in Sector 48. Addressing the gathering at the depot, Saini said the launch under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme and the inauguration of the facility marked a new chapter in Gurugram’s public transport development. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times) more

Addressing the gathering at the depot, Saini said the launch under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme and the inauguration of the facility marked a new chapter in Gurugram’s public transport development.

“Gurugram is a major economic hub, home to national and international companies, industries and service-sector institutions. The new electric buses will serve the city and adjoining areas and provide safe, clean and green transport,” he said.

Saini said 160 electric buses were currently operational in 10 major cities of Haryana, and the number was expected to increase to 375 by the end of the year. The Gurugram facility is the state’s third electric bus depot. He added that 450 mini buses would soon be introduced in Sonipat, Panipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Gurugram and Faridabad under the scheme.

To be sure, this would be the first fleet of e-buses to operate across Gurugram.

Haryana industries minister Rao Narbir Singh said the mini buses would be useful in congested parts of the city and on narrow roads. “These buses will reduce pollution and ensure less fuel is burnt. I appeal to the people of the city to use more of these e-buses for commuting and support this initiative,” he said.

DK Behera, CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said the e-buses would transform the city’s transport infrastructure and promote clean commuting.

GMCBL CEO Vishwajit Chaudhary said the authority would work towards expanding the city’s e-bus fleet.

The 100 buses will operate on 20 routes, with around five buses assigned to each route. Each nine-metre bus has a seating capacity for 25 passengers and travel around 180km on a single charge. The buses have air-conditioning, CCTV cameras, an automated passenger counting system and hydraulic platforms to assist passengers with disabilities, according to officials.

The fare will be ₹15 for the first six kilometers, ₹25 for journeys between six and 13kms, and ₹35 for distances beyond 13 km, GMCBL officials said.

Bus routes

The buses will operate on 20 routes connecting residential areas, commercial hubs, railway stations and metro stations across Gurugram and adjoining areas, officials said.

The routes include IMT Chowk to Dwarka Sector 21, Sector 99A to Guru Dronacharya Metro Station and Kendriya Vihar, Millennium City to Sector 37 Pace City, Mahaveer Chowk to Bhondsi Police Chowki, Ambience Mall and Sikandarpur Metro Station, and Dhana Mode to Gurugram railway station and bus stand.

Other routes will connect Pataudi Road railway station and Hailey Mandi to Gurugram bus stand; Dundahera to Sikandarpur Metro; Dhankot to Millennium Metro; and BPTP Sector 37D to Tata Intellion Park in Sector 58.

The network will also cover Palam Vihar to Tata Intellion Park, Gurugram railway station to Millennium Metro, Kankrola and Bhangrola villages, Sector 55/56 Metro Station, Mahaveer Chowk to Wazirpur T-Point and Millennium Metro Station to Signum 107 in Sector 107.

Senior officials, including principal adviser to the Haryana government’s urban development department DS Dhesi and Gurugram mayor Rajrani Malhotra, were present at the inauguration event.