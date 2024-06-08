Haryana CM returns to head district grievance panel after two years

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to head the Gurugram district public relations and grievances committee, the state government said on Saturday. The decision is being seen as a move to mollify Gurugram residents and voters, after the Bharatiya Janata Party, though winning the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, did not perform as well as expected. “CM Saini’s appointment as head of grievances committee will...help resolve local issues that have been troubling the residents,” said Kamal Yadav, district BJP president. (ANI)

The public relations and grievances committee convene monthly and is next slated to meet on a date yet to be announced. The move to appoint CM Saini as the committee head comes after former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who headed the panel for eight years till September 2022, shifted to the committee in Faridabad, left the Gurugram committee to be handled by the then state agriculture minister and current finance minister JP Dalal .

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

BJP leaders in Gurugram said that the decision of the CM to head the committee will improve the local scenario and make local administration and agencies more responsive. “The arrival of CM Nayab Singh Saini as head of the grievances committee will ensure that he is in direct touch with ground realities. It will also help to resolve local issues that have been troubling city residents,” said district BJP president Kamal Yadav, adding that both the party and the government will work to overcome the resentment of urban residents.

Meanwhile, residents noted that the BJP has been rattled by the large number of votes that the Congress got in the Lok Sabha polls.“While urban voters still voted for the BJP as it was a national election, the same is not going to happen in state polls due in October. Local issues...prevailing in the district will definitely go against the BJP. This is why they brought the CM as head of the grievances committee,” Sare Homes RWA president Pravin Malik said.

Similarly, Ritu Bhariok, legal adviser to the Federation of Apartment Owners Association, criticised the disconnect between the current political leadership and the Gurugram residents, pointing to poor infrastructure and civic conditions. “Huge dumps of garbage are lying across the city, green areas are not maintained. Housing sector projects are delayed with no government response,” she said.