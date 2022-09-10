Haryana CM’s flying squad arrests 3 of child trafficking gang in Faridabad
The suspects were caught red-handed when they were allegedly selling a month-old girl for ₹4.50 lakh, said police
Three members of an infant trafficking gang were arrested by the chief minister’s flying squad for their alleged involvement in the purchase and sale of newborn babies, said police.
According to the police, the suspects – identified as Meenu Kumari of Delhi’s Uttam Nagar and Kavita Devi of Sultanpuri and Deepak alias Deepu of Saharanpur – were caught red-handed when they were allegedly selling a month-old girl for ₹4.50 lakh.
Rajesh Kumar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), chief minister’s flying squad, said there are more members in the gang, who convince couples from economically weaker sections to sell their children.
“We received a tip-off about the illegal trafficking racket, following which a team was formed 10 days ago and was in touch with the suspects. The team, led by inspector Satbir Singh and comprising other police personnel, laid a trap and contacted the gang members posing as a childless couple,” he said.
Kumar said the gang members had finalised a deal to sell the child for ₹4.50 lakh. “We informed Sunil Yadav, member of Child Welfare Committee, Faridabad and a raiding team was constituted with the help of local police. Two policemen, including a woman cop, were given ₹500 denominations in two packets and they asked the gang members to meet them near the hotel decided by the suspects,” he said.
Police said that as per their plan, Satbir Singh, sub-inspector and Rajesh Kumari, assistant sub-inspector reached the hotel and met a woman who sked her companions to bring the child. After some time, two women brought a newborn girl. The police team posing as a couple handed over the money to them, said police.
Meanwhile, a team reached the spot and caught hold of the two suspects.
Kumar said during questioning, the suspects revealed that one of their companions was waiting for the money at a distance. “We arrested the other member too who was identified as Deepak Kumar alias Deepu of Saharanpur and was living in Mahendra Park in Delhi. They had got the child from Karnal district on the pretext of giving her good upbringing and education,” he said.
A case was registered against the suspects under sections 370 (buying and disposing of any person as a slave), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 81 of Juvenile Justice Act at Sarai Khawaja police station.
Mukesh Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said their teams are trying to find out how many more members are part of the gang and how many children have they bought and sold. “We will soon arrest the remaining members of the gang,” he said.
