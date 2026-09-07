Haryana CM urges youth to report drug peddlers, help make state drug-free

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday urged the state’s youth to help make Haryana drug-free by reporting drug peddlers in their neighbourhoods, saying their participation would be crucial to the campaign. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini flags off the youth marathon in Rewari on Sunday with BJP State Vice President Laxman Singh Yadav. (@NayabSainiBJP/X)

“The resolve and enthusiasm of our youngsters will give a new direction to this campaign,” Saini said while addressing a half marathon in Rewari organised under the theme “Nasha Mukt Haryana-Khel Yukt Haryana” (Drug-free Haryana, sports-led Haryana).

Saini said the state government had rolled out a comprehensive strategy covering enforcement, public awareness, treatment and rehabilitation. He said the drug problem was not new and had been tackled by the government over the last 12 years with a long-term vision. “We have never seen this as a political matter. It is about the future of our youth and families,” he said.

The chief minister urged youngsters to report peddlers and counsel at least 10 others on the ill-effects of drugs. “If you see someone selling or pushing drugs in your area, do not keep quiet. Your one piece of information can save a young life and prevent a family from losing hope,” he said, adding that such efforts could grow into a mass movement.

The half marathon was flagged off by Saini at 6am and drew over 50,000 participants, deputy commissioner Abhishek Meena said. Saini later joined the runners. The event carried the tagline “Nashe se Jung, Rewari ke Sang” (Fight against drugs, Rewari stands united), with cultural performances along the route.

Saini highlighted helplines 9050891508 for drug-related complaints and 1933, along with the MANAS portal, for reporting narcotics offences. He also said Rewari, known for its valour and hard-working people, must have no room for drugs.

Monu Kumar and Sarita Pal won the men’s and women’s 10-km races, while Yash and Pooja won the 5-km categories. Dharmendra and Ramsangrup finished second and third among men in the 10-km race, followed by Sonika and Neeta Rani among women. Pankaj and Shankardayal finished second and third in the men’s 5-km race, while Sonia and Neelam took the corresponding women’s positions.

Saini awarded ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000 and ₹21,000 to the top three 10-km finishers and ₹5,100, ₹3,100 and ₹2,100 in the 5-km category. Para-athlete and Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallist Sharmila Dhankhar, the marathon’s brand ambassador, was felicitated. Inspector general of police OP Narwal and Special Officer for Outreach Pankaj Nain were also present.