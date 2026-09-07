Haryana CM urges youth to report drug peddlers, help make state drug-free
The event was organised under “Nasha Mukt Haryana-Khel Yukt Haryana” and carried the tagline “Nashe se Jung, Rewari ke Sang”, with cultural performances.
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday urged the state’s youth to help make Haryana drug-free by reporting drug peddlers in their neighbourhoods, saying their participation would be crucial to the campaign.
“The resolve and enthusiasm of our youngsters will give a new direction to this campaign,” Saini said while addressing a half marathon in Rewari organised under the theme “Nasha Mukt Haryana-Khel Yukt Haryana” (Drug-free Haryana, sports-led Haryana).
Saini said the state government had rolled out a comprehensive strategy covering enforcement, public awareness, treatment and rehabilitation. He said the drug problem was not new and had been tackled by the government over the last 12 years with a long-term vision. “We have never seen this as a political matter. It is about the future of our youth and families,” he said.
The chief minister urged youngsters to report peddlers and counsel at least 10 others on the ill-effects of drugs. “If you see someone selling or pushing drugs in your area, do not keep quiet. Your one piece of information can save a young life and prevent a family from losing hope,” he said, adding that such efforts could grow into a mass movement.
The half marathon was flagged off by Saini at 6am and drew over 50,000 participants, deputy commissioner Abhishek Meena said. Saini later joined the runners. The event carried the tagline “Nashe se Jung, Rewari ke Sang” (Fight against drugs, Rewari stands united), with cultural performances along the route.
Saini highlighted helplines 9050891508 for drug-related complaints and 1933, along with the MANAS portal, for reporting narcotics offences. He also said Rewari, known for its valour and hard-working people, must have no room for drugs.
Monu Kumar and Sarita Pal won the men’s and women’s 10-km races, while Yash and Pooja won the 5-km categories. Dharmendra and Ramsangrup finished second and third among men in the 10-km race, followed by Sonika and Neeta Rani among women. Pankaj and Shankardayal finished second and third in the men’s 5-km race, while Sonia and Neelam took the corresponding women’s positions.
Saini awarded ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000 and ₹21,000 to the top three 10-km finishers and ₹5,100, ₹3,100 and ₹2,100 in the 5-km category. Para-athlete and Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallist Sharmila Dhankhar, the marathon’s brand ambassador, was felicitated. Inspector general of police OP Narwal and Special Officer for Outreach Pankaj Nain were also present.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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