Haryana DGP orders action on influencers glamorising criminal lifestyle

Haryana director general of police (DGP) OP Singh has directed district police units to take firm action against singers and social media influencers who glamorise gangster lifestyles through their music videos, reels, rap tracks and stylised gun-flaunting content. DGP OP Singh told senior officers to prevent regrouping of syndicates and ensure convictions deliver deterrence. (PTI)

Citing songs that celebrate shooters and videos portraying extortionists as “folk heroes,” Singh warned that such content “destroys in minutes the values taught by parents, teachers and society” and plays a direct role in inspiring youngsters to imitate criminal behaviour.

The letter was issued on November 23 to station house officers (SHOs), chowki in-charges, deputy superintendent of police (DSPs), assistant commissioner of police (ACPs), superintendent of police (SPs), deputy commissioner of police (DCPs), commissioner of police (CPs) and range officers across Haryana.

Singh praised the force for the recent achievements under ‘Operation Trackdown’, noting that the police had foiled more than 60 murder conspiracies in just 18 days and recovered over 250 illegal weapons and 350 live cartridges. Calling the crackdown a “historic achievement,” he said the state government and police headquarters were proud of the coordinated effort that led to more than 1,500 arrests.

According to the letter, police units have also initiated action to seize ‘black money,’ demolished illegal properties of gang members and reopened old history sheets to tighten surveillance. Singh said dismantling such networks was essential to restore public confidence. He instructed officers to monitor criminals released from jail to ensure they do not regroup or resume extortion. “Your duty is to compel them to leave the path of crime and walk within the law,” he said.

Urging officials to ensure strong follow-through in Arms Act cases, Singh said convictions must send a clear warning to criminals. “A message must go out that the very weapon they flaunt will send them to prison for years,” he added. He also asked officers to target the full crime ecosystem — including financiers, weapon suppliers, shelter providers and those who build online support for gangs through manipulated narratives or glamorised portrayals.

Calling the campaign against organised crime an ongoing battle at the “frontline of civilised society,” Singh said Haryana police possess the strength, legal mandate and willpower to defeat criminal syndicates.