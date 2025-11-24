Search
Mon, Nov 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana DGP orders action on influencers glamorising criminal lifestyle

ByLeena Dhankhar
Updated on: Nov 24, 2025 05:36 pm IST

Haryana DGP OP Singh urges police to act against influencers glamorizing gangster lifestyles, highlighting their impact on youth and crime.

Haryana director general of police (DGP) OP Singh has directed district police units to take firm action against singers and social media influencers who glamorise gangster lifestyles through their music videos, reels, rap tracks and stylised gun-flaunting content.

DGP OP Singh told senior officers to prevent regrouping of syndicates and ensure convictions deliver deterrence. (PTI)
DGP OP Singh told senior officers to prevent regrouping of syndicates and ensure convictions deliver deterrence. (PTI)

Citing songs that celebrate shooters and videos portraying extortionists as “folk heroes,” Singh warned that such content “destroys in minutes the values taught by parents, teachers and society” and plays a direct role in inspiring youngsters to imitate criminal behaviour.

The letter was issued on November 23 to station house officers (SHOs), chowki in-charges, deputy superintendent of police (DSPs), assistant commissioner of police (ACPs), superintendent of police (SPs), deputy commissioner of police (DCPs), commissioner of police (CPs) and range officers across Haryana.

Singh praised the force for the recent achievements under ‘Operation Trackdown’, noting that the police had foiled more than 60 murder conspiracies in just 18 days and recovered over 250 illegal weapons and 350 live cartridges. Calling the crackdown a “historic achievement,” he said the state government and police headquarters were proud of the coordinated effort that led to more than 1,500 arrests.

According to the letter, police units have also initiated action to seize ‘black money,’ demolished illegal properties of gang members and reopened old history sheets to tighten surveillance. Singh said dismantling such networks was essential to restore public confidence. He instructed officers to monitor criminals released from jail to ensure they do not regroup or resume extortion. “Your duty is to compel them to leave the path of crime and walk within the law,” he said.

Urging officials to ensure strong follow-through in Arms Act cases, Singh said convictions must send a clear warning to criminals. “A message must go out that the very weapon they flaunt will send them to prison for years,” he added. He also asked officers to target the full crime ecosystem — including financiers, weapon suppliers, shelter providers and those who build online support for gangs through manipulated narratives or glamorised portrayals.

Calling the campaign against organised crime an ongoing battle at the “frontline of civilised society,” Singh said Haryana police possess the strength, legal mandate and willpower to defeat criminal syndicates.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Haryana DGP orders action on influencers glamorising criminal lifestyle
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Haryana DGP OP Singh has instructed police units to take strict action against singers and influencers glamorizing gangster lifestyles in music and social media content, claiming it corrupts youth values and inspires crime. His directive follows significant police achievements in dismantling gang networks, recovering illegal weapons, and emphasizes targeting the entire crime ecosystem to restore public confidence.