Haryana enforcement bureau to intensify anti-mining drive across Aravalli

The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau will intensify action against illegal mining and other activities threatening the Aravalli range from Sunday, focusing on stronger intelligence-sharing and coordinated enforcement, additional director general of police Navdeep Singh Virk said on Friday.

Chairing a Gurugram review meeting, Virk said Bureau staff would actively generate and share source reports with concerned departments, local Superintendents of Police, and headquarters. “Timely intelligence and coordinated action were key to conserving the fragile ecological zone,” he stressed. Prompt action would be taken based on these reports against individuals and groups involved in illegal colonies, illicit liquor trade, illegal mining, electricity theft, and water theft.

Issuing directions for the Gurugram range, the ADGP said intensive drives must be carried out in Aravalli zone districts, including Gurugram, Narnaul, Rewari, Faridabad, Nuh, Charkhi Dadri and Bhiwani. He described the Aravallis as the “lifeline of Haryana.” Virk also stated the illicit liquor trade in the NCR would not be tolerated, directing strengthened surveillance.

Reviewing performance, Virk said manpower would be rationalised based on workload. “Wherever required, manpower will be increased,” he said, adding transfers would follow effectiveness assessments. He announced upcoming training camps for investigation officers, citing changing crime patterns.

Highlighting 2025 performance, Virk said teams checked 4,539 sites in the Gurugram region, impounded 1,358 vehicles, registered 536 cases, arrested 626 accused, and disposed of 507 cases. Penalties of ₹10.02 crore were imposed, with ₹4.85 crore recovered. Superintendent of Police, Enforcement Bureau, Gurugram, Tahir Hussain, was present.