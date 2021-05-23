Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 31
Haryana Police personnel screen for lockdown at Dundahera-Kapashera Delhi border, after Haryana government announces complete lockdown. (PTI Photo)
Haryana extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 31

Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown-like measures introduced to curb the spread of coronavirus disease cases in the state. The government said that lockdown-like measures introduced under Surakshit Haryana have been extended till May 31 till 5am in the morning.

Haryana imposed a lockdown in the state starting from May 3 and has been extending it every week due to the rise in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state. The state recorded 5,021 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday which took the toll to 733,628. Haryana’s death toll also touched 7,415 as the state reported 98 deaths due to Covid-19. The positivity rate in Haryana stood at 8.53% and the recovery rate reported on Saturday was 92.45%.

