Haryana eyes to build mega destination wedding hub in Manesar

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced a 250-acre integrated wedding destination hub on HSIIDC land in Manesar, pitching it as a flagship economic project to formalise and consolidate North India’s multi-crore wedding industry. The proposal, unveiled during the state budget presentation, seeks to create a master-planned ecosystem where every component of a wedding, from engagement to farewell, is housed within a single destination. Conceived three years ago, the initiative seeks to consolidate scattered services into a master planned ecosystem for ceremonies from sagai to vidai. (HT)

Describing the initiative as a major economic intervention, Saini said Haryana has the infrastructure and strategic location to emerge as a premier wedding destination. “Haryana has the infrastructure and strategic location to become a premier wedding destination. This hub will provide world-class facilities and structured support to the wedding economy, benefiting both businesses and citizens,” he said.

The proposed hub will function as a one-stop ecosystem covering all aspects of weddings, from engagement to farewell ceremonies. Officials said families travelling from outside Haryana would be able to access wedding shopping, accommodation, décor, artists, catering and event management services within the same campus.

Sunil Sharma, chief coordinator, Industries Department, said the project was conceptualised nearly three years ago. “This is a dream project that was conceptualised nearly three years ago. We studied the scale of North India’s wedding market and realised that it needed organised infrastructure. The idea was to create a dedicated ecosystem rather than scattered facilities,” Sharma said.

The 250-acre site will include budget and luxury accommodation, banquet halls, landscaped lawns, convention centres and a dedicated wedding shopping market with jewellery stores, designer boutiques and bridal couture outlets. Florists, décor vendors, event planners, caterers, singers, bands and performing artists will operate within the complex. Premium experiences such as helicopter entries are being factored into the design.

Rural food entrepreneurs and traditional artists will also be integrated, with plans for spaces where rural women can prepare regional cuisines on earthen stoves.

Rao Narbir Singh, cabinet minister, said the aim is to create an organised commercial zone for wedding-related services. He noted that North India’s wedding industry is estimated at nearly ₹10 lakh crore annually. “The government believes the project will significantly boost GST collections and generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs,” he said.

The project will be developed in phases, with roads, parking, water supply and power infrastructure to be created before commercial allotments. Manesar’s proximity to Gurugram and Delhi NCR positions it to compete with Jaipur and Udaipur as wedding destinations.