Haryana approves Delhi-Behrore, Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridors

The Haryana government on Monday approved two rapid rail projects -- the Delhi-Gurugram-Behror rapid rail project and the Delhi-Panipat rapid rail project -- to improve connectivity between Delhi, Gurugram and Rajasthan and also between Delhi and Panipat. New Delhi, India - April 11, 2023: A view of under-construction Rapid Regional Transport System (RRTS) Station at Sarai Kale Khan, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The Delhi-Gurugram-Behror project will be 107km long and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is developing both corridors, has started the pre-construction work. These projects will be sent to Centre for its approval, a statement by the Haryana government said.

The rapid rail projects, also called the regional rapid transit systems (RRTS), were approved in a meeting chaired by Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal in Chandigarh on Monday.

The NCRTC plans to construct the RRTS corridor in three phases. In the first phase, a 107km stretch from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to SNB Urban Complex, which is just ahead of Bawal in Haryana, and touching various regional nodes such as Gurugram, Manesar, Panchgaon and Rewari en route, will be constructed.

In the second phase, the line would be extended from SNB to Sotanala, via Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror and, in the third phase, the stretch from SNB to Alwar will be constructed.

A state government spokesperson said Delhi SNB corridor will be 107km long of which 70km will be elevated and 37km will be underground. It will feature six underground, nine elevated, and one at-grade station.

A depot is planned in Dharuhera, where the NCRTC has sought land from the state government for a maintenance and operational shed.

The NCRTC has also sought land from the state to set up a casting yard in Sector 34, and the matter is under consideration in Chandigarh, said state officials.

The proposed stations of Delhi-SNB corridor are Sarai Kale Khan, INA, Munirka, Aerocity, Udyog Vihar, Sector-17, Rajiv Chowk, Kherki Daula, Manesar, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari, Bawal and SNB.

A spokesperson for NCRTC said pre-construction work on the Delhi-Gurugram-Behrore line is already underway, and they have obtained land in Dharuhera to construct a depot. “We have the surveyed land and alignment, and are getting obstacles such as power lines and utilities removed from the right of way. The financial commitment for the project is now awaited from the Delhi government; Haryana has already committed to its share. Once the project is approved by the central government, the construction work will commence,” he said, asking not to be named.

A state government spokesperson said the Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridor will be 103km long, with a 11.5km elevated section and 91.5km underground section. It will have 16 stations. There are two depots planned in Murthal and Panipat. The length passing through Delhi and Haryana will be 36.2km and 66.8km, respectively, he said, asking not to be named.

Vinay Singh, managing director, NCRTC, who participated in the meeting through video conferencing said as of now, a 17km section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, from Sahibabad to Duhai in Ghaziabad is ready for commissioning.

He also discussed with the chief secretary the formation of a unified security plan for all RRTS corridors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. ...view detail