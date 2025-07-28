Haryana government calls for speedy potable water supply to Sohna residents

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has been asked to expedite the project of providing potable water to residential sectors of Sohna through water treatment plant (WTP) at Ghamroj. The directions were issued by principal advisor, urban development Haryana government DS Dhesi during a meeting on July 14, said officials. A senior HSVP official said that provision of separate water linesfor the HSVP area in Sohna should be explored to avoid water loss. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The HSVP plans to supply potable water to Sohna sectors 1,2, 4, 5, 33, 35 and 36 after directions from Dhesi it has been decided to reassess the demand for water, look for multiple options of supply, and take up the matter with higher authorities in Chandigarh, said a senior HSVP official.

Vaishali Singh, administrator, HSVP, Gurugram said that the supply of water to residential areas in Sohna is being taken up as a high priority project as the population in the area is steadily rising. “We are working with the public health department to find a way forward for supplying water to Sohna. There are a number of options such as setting up a new booster station at Ghamroj or laying a new line but both the projects need approval from higher authorities in Chandigarh. All efforts will be made to ensure that water is made available in residential areas of Sohna by next year,” said Singh.

Singh also said that in view of the rising population and new projects coming in Sohna, the authority will reassess the demand for drinking water and prepare a fresh proposal working in collaboration with other civic agencies.

Rohtash Bedi, a resident of Sohna said that residents of sectors and condominiums are dependent mostly on tanker water and spending lakhs to buy water. “The irony is that people have to spend money not only for buying drinking water but to dispose the sewage too,” said Bedi.

As per a senior HSVP official, who is aware of the matter, Dhesi during the meeting gave directions that this project should be taken up on priority by HSVP and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) at the highest level. Dhesi also directed that feasibility in respect of availability of right of way (ROW) and space for boosting station at Ghamroj may be examined by PHED at the earliest and a report may be submitted accordingly.

A senior HSVP official said that provision of separate water linesfor the HSVP area in Sohna should be explored to avoid water loss. “The demand needs re-assessment considering the availability of water, as 27 MLD is the existing provision available at Ghamroj WTP and demand for HSVP area in 2025 has been depicted as 20 MLD approximately and 50 MLD in 2031 (vis-à-vis 8.75 MLD approved at present),” said a government official.