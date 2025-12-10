Haryana officials suggest changes to Ggm-F’bad-Noida RRTS route

Haryana government officials on Tuesday raised objections to the alignment of the proposed Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida RRTS alignment during a meeting held for the preliminary review of the proposed detailed project report (DPR) to construct the Namo Bharat corridor between Gururgam, Faridabad and Noida, said officials. Another issue raised by officials was to increase the number of metro stations in Faridabad as this could help increase the ridership.

The meeting chaired by Chander Shekhar Khare, managing director, Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) in Chandigarh was attended by officials from various agencies. During the meeting, the proposed DPR was discussed in detail. A senior government official, present in the meeting said that Haryana officials raised the issue of starting the RRTS line from Iffco Chowk.

“The state government agencies were of the opinion that instead of starting the metro from Iffco Chowk it should be started from near Kherki Daula instead, from where it would follow the SPR to reach Gurugram- Faridabad road and subsequently to Faridabad and onwards. The issue of taking the network underground was also discussed but NCRTC officials were of the view that taking the route underground would raise the cost,” said the official, who was present in the meeting.

Another issue raised by officials was to increase the number of metro stations in Faridabad as this could help increase the ridership. “The issues and queries raised by the officials were answered by the officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) present in the meeting. This was a review meeting and another meeting would be held on December 16 to discuss the project,” said the senior government official, adding that in the next meeting the officials will have to submit their suggestions and proposals in detail.

NCRTC has prepared a DPR of around ₹15,000 crore for the proposed Gurugram-Greater Noida Namo Bharat train project, which aims to connect Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Greater Noida. This DPR has been sent to the Haryana government for approval.