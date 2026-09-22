Haryana plans 107-acre land acquisition for Gurugram internal roads

The Haryana government has prepared a proposal to acquire around 107 acres of land to construct missing 24-metre-wide internal roads in sectors 81 to 86 and Sector 104 of Gurugram, in the first phase of a larger plan to acquire land for roads across sectors 58 to 115, officials said.

The joint site inspection committee (JSIC), constituted on the directions of director general, Department of Town and Country Planning, J Ganesan, has identified the land pockets required for the roads. The proposal will be sent to higher authorities for approval.

Around six acres belonging to Gurgaon village and Dhanwapur village will be acquired for Sector 104; 16 acres from Lakhanola and Nawada Fatehpur for Sector 81; and 15 acres from Lakhanola, Manesar and Shikohpur for Sector 81A.

For Sector 82, three acres from Sikandarpur Badha, Lakhanola, Shikohpur and Sihi will be acquired, while 11 acres from Lakhanola and Shikohpur are required for Sector 82A. Sector 83 will require 16 acres from Shikohpur, Kherki Daula and Sihi. Sector 84 will require 17 acres from Sihi, Bamdoli and Badha, Sector 85 will require 11 acres from Badha and Sikandarpur Badha, and Sector 86 will require 12 acres from Nawada Fatehpur, Badha and Sikandarpur Badha.

“The joint site inspection commitee has prepared the proposal for acquring land in these sectors and it would be soon sent to higher authorities for approval. Initially the land will be acquired in sector 81 to 86 and sector 104. This is the pilot proposal and land for remaining sectors will also be acquired,” said the senior government official.

Under the Gurgaon-Manesar Master Plan 2031, developers were responsible for constructing 24-metre internal sector roads within licensed areas, but several roads could not be built due to legal disputes and unavailability of land.

A Department of Town and Country Planning survey found that 1,158 acres need to be acquired for roads across sectors 58 to 115. The DG, DTCP has directed JSIC to submit a technical proposal-cum-feasibility report to the Chief Administrator, Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula. Acquisition proceedings will subsequently be initiated under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

“Initially the funds for acquiring the aforesaid land pockets on a pilot basis shall be met out from the ‘EDC budget’ available with the Department of Town and Country Planning. However, for completing the balance acquisition of these roads, the financial mechanism shall be worked out subsequently,” J Ganesan said in the order, issued earlier this month.