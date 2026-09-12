Haryana sanitation workers end stir after meet with CM

Chandigarh/Gurugram: Haryana sanitation workers on Friday announced the end of their agitation, which began on August 6 and brought cleanliness and garbage collection services across the state to a grinding halt. The deadlock ended after the state government reached an agreement on the demands of the agitating sanitation workers (Photo for representation)

The deadlock ended after the state government reached an agreement on the demands of the agitating sanitation workers, a state government spokesperson said.

Representatives of the Safai Karamchari union met with cabinet ministers Vipul Goel and Krishan Kumar Bedi at the civil secretariat in Chandigarh, where they reached an agreement on their demands. The union announced the decision to end the strike after its leaders met with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

“We are ending the strike as the government has accepted our demands. The sanitation workers will be back on duty and remove the accumulated garbage and waste within 10 days across the state,” Naresh Shastri, state president of the Nagar Palika Karmchari Sangh, said in a presser.

In a statement, the state government stated that it was agreed that sanitation workers will be given a ₹440 per month uniform allowance, instead of a one-time uniform allowance, 20 days of medical leave in a calendar year, and that the relevant service rules will be amended to enable eligible safai karamcharis to be promoted to clerical (Group C) posts.

In-principle approval was also given to increase the monthly wages of workers on municipal rolls by ₹2,100, while those engaged through outsourcing agencies will be ensured the prescribed minimum wages, and eligible employees will also be provided ESI and EPF benefits.

Moreover, safai karamcharis on municipal rolls will be given the benefit of LTC. “About the demand about equal pay for equal work and arrears, payment has already been made to eligible employees,” the government said.

Directions have already been issued to pay ₹2,000 per month as a risk allowance to safai karamcharis on municipal rolls, and the government also agreed to extend the risk allowance to regular employees.

“In the meeting, in-principle approval was also given to enhance the amount under the Mukhyamantri Haryana Karamchari Durghatna Bima Yojana from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh in the event of death while on duty of safai workers on municipal rolls,” the government said.

The government has also agreed that safai karamcharis on municipal rolls will be provided ₹50 lakh by the bank in case of accidental death or permanent disability and ₹25 lakh in case of partial disability.

In-principle approval was also given to include safai karamcharis on municipal rolls under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana–CHIRAYU. The respective urban local body will pay the annual premium of ₹ 9,203 per employee.

Both sides agreed that after the government determines the process for recruitment against vacant posts, it will finalise the selection criteria within one month and issue an advertisement within 15 days thereafter. A union representative will also be a member of the committee constituted to frame the criteria.

Action regarding withdrawal of cases will be taken as per rules, and the days of the strike period will be adjusted by performing additional work. It was also agreed that under the Job Security Act, there is a provision for employment to a family member and gratuity after the death of an employee, which can be extended accordingly.

The government also met with the Haryana Fire Services Employees’ Union, during which it reached an in-principle agreement on their demands.

The union demanded payment of the outstanding amount and regular employment in respect of fire personnel Bhavichand Sharma and Ranbir, who lost their lives in the line of duty. The government said that the union had demanded ₹50 lakh for each family even as the government has already provided ₹60 lakh to the family of Bhavichand Sharma and ₹30 lakh to the family of Ranbir.“If any member of the families of the two deceased employees applies for employment on compassionate grounds, action will be taken as per rules,” the state government said.

Regarding the union’s demand to regularise employees on the fire payroll, it was agreed that the recruitment criteria for vacant posts of Fire Operator-cum-Driver would be framed within 45 days. A union representative will also be included as a member of the committee constituted to frame the criteria.

“There will be no break in service of regular employees due to the strike. The strike period of payroll employees will be adjusted against extra duty leave,” the state government said.

Councillors’ meet

Meanwhile, several councillors on Friday raised concerns about sanitation issues across their wards during the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) House meeting, highlighting irregular road sweeping, gaps in door-to-door garbage collection, and delays in lifting waste from secondary collection points (SCPs).

MCG officials, however, maintained that the sanitation situation is expected to improve after two agencies were approved for door-to-door garbage collection in August. A total of 857 vehicles will be deployed across the two clusters to strengthen waste collection and improve sanitation services.

Officials said the two agencies will take over services from November or December. “As per the tender clause, the agencies will be required to deploy 50% of the mandated vehicles in the first month and achieve full deployment by the second month. In the upcoming months, the image of Gurugram about sanitation will definitely improve,” said Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner.

Dharambir Bhangrola, councillor from Ward 28, said the sanitation situation in Rajiv Colony, Om Nagar and Shanti Nagar remains poor. He said the ward faces a severe shortage of road-sweeping staff, resulting in inadequate cleaning and waste accumulation in several areas.

“The vehicles are deployed only after we make repeated calls. If the work is not being carried out properly, then why should the MCG pay the agencies?” he said.

He also highlighted the deteriorating condition of the secondary collection point at Beri Wala Bagh, alleging that garbage remains uncollected for several days, causing waste to accumulate at the site.

An MCG official said waste-carrying trucks slow down during the monsoon because rain makes it difficult to transport and dump waste at the Bandhwari landfill.

“Normally, around 70 to 80 dumpers make trips to the landfill, but during rainfall, the number drops to around 30 to 35,” the official said. He added that with relatively little rain over the past two days, the number of trips had increased, with 75 dumpers making trips on Wednesday and 79 on Tuesday.

Officials also said development work is ongoing to improve the SCP in Khandsa and Carterpuri, so the garbage thrown there was transported to Beri Wala Bagh.

“We have asked the agency transporting garbage from Carterpuri to Bandhwari also to transport waste from Beri Wala Bagh. This will help improve the situation and ensure timely lifting of garbage from the site,” he added.