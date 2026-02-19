Chandigarh, Haryana screened about 12.40 lakh people for HIV in the current financial year, of which 5,877 were found to be positive, officials said on Thursday. Haryana screens 12.4 lakh people for HIV in FY26, 5,877 found positive

Of the 12,40,205 samples screened for HIV between April 2025 and January 2026, 5,877 returned positive, an official statement said.

Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, said that Haryana has ramped up its fight against HIV/AIDS, testing more than 12.40 lakh people in the current financial year and expanding its treatment infrastructure to reach patients in every corner of the state.

The state is currently running 104 integrated counselling and testing centres, including a mobile unit in Faridabad, all offering free and confidential service, she said in the statement.

The government's priority is to make testing and care accessible without stigma for every section of society, Misra said.

As many as 5,65,830 pregnant women were tested for HIV during the period, of whom 613 tested positive and have been linked to treatment timely to help eliminate vertical transmission of HIV/AIDS, the official said.

On the treatment side, Haryana has expanded its anti-retroviral therapy through 24 ART centres spread across Rohtak, Gurugram, Faridabad, Karnal, Hisar, Ambala and Mewat, etc.

Thirteen of these have been newly established within medical colleges, she said.

Five facility integrated ART centres and four link ART centres are also operational, and altogether, 40,851 patients across the state are currently receiving treatment, she said.

The state government launched a monthly financial assistance scheme in December 2021, providing ₹2,250 to People Living with HIV .

A total of ₹54.3 crore has been disbursed under this scheme so far, Misra said.

Haryana is also addressing sexually transmitted infections through 31 designated clinics offering free counselling, syphilis testing and treatment, the statement said.

A parallel network of 42 targeted intervention projects, run through Red Cross Societies and NGOs, is working with the high-risk groups, including female sex workers, men who have sex with men, intravenous drug users, truckers and migrant labourers.

For those dependent on opioids, 12 opioid substitution therapy centres and three satellite units are operational in Haryana, with 9,014 patients registered and about 4,570 receiving treatment regularly, according to the statement.

The state has also roped in multiple government departments to sensitise communities through its mainstreaming initiatives, it said.

