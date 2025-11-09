Haryana to expand metro, RRTS under urban mobility push: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that the Urban Development and Mobility Programme is helping create an integrated model for urban growth, laying the foundation for stronger, smarter, and more sustainable cities. Speaking at UMI 2025, Saini said mobility is key to India’s Vision 2047 and announced new smart bus and EV initiatives. (HT)

Speaking at the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Exhibition 2025 in Gurugram, Saini said such initiatives are vital to achieving India’s Vision 2047 of becoming a developed nation.

“It is a matter of pride that Haryana, for the first time, has hosted this national conference,” Saini said, addressing representatives from various states and government agencies. “An integrated urban mobility framework ensures that our cities grow sustainably, that every kilometer of infrastructure contributes to quality of life, and that citizens are empowered through efficient transport systems,” he said, after inaugurating the session and visiting the exhibition showcasing innovations in urban planning and transit.

At the four day event, which started on Thursday and will end on Sunday, Saini emphasised that transit-oriented development and sustainable mobility have become central to urban planning, as governments work to make public transport the backbone of city design. “We are integrating transport systems in a way that will help control unplanned urbanisation and ensure optimal use of available resources,” he said.

Highlighting the UMI theme, “Urban Development and Mobility Nexus,” the chief minister said India’s economic momentum depends on moving people efficiently and sustainably. “Mobility is not just about reaching destinations; it is about empowerment, economic strength, and environmental protection,” he said.

Saini said the Urban Mobility India platform serves as a vital forum for sharing best practices in urban transport. “The goal is for every city to learn, adapt, and implement sustainable transport systems that are safe, inclusive, and future-ready,” he said.

Announcing multiple projects under Haryana’s green transport plan, Saini said smart bus services are being launched to make public transport eco-friendly, reliable, and transparent. “Buses form the backbone of our urban economy... they connect workers, drive commerce, and expand opportunities,” he said.

He added that Haryana is expanding metro networks in Gurugram, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh, and Sonipat, while prioritising Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and Namo Bharat corridors to strengthen regional connectivity. “These high-speed rail networks will directly connect Delhi, Gurugram, Karnal, and Jewar Airport, creating a new economic corridor within the NCR,” he said.

Saini also announced plans to boost last-mile connectivity through electric and CNG buses, e-rickshaws, and dedicated cycle tracks across cities. “Modern city bus services have been launched in 12 major cities, including Faridabad, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Panipat, Yamunanagar, and Ambala. Under our EV policy, charging stations are being rapidly established,” he said.

Calling sustainable development “the only true path to progress,” Saini said every policy must reflect intergenerational responsibility. “This planet does not belong to us alone — it belongs to our children and their future,” he said.

During the event, Saini released three booklets, Mobility Zone, Remarkable Young Voices in Transport, and Reimagining Urban Mobility for a Sustainable, Smart, and Inclusive Future.

“Haryana is committed to leading India’s urban transformation journey, aligning with the national goal of creating clean, connected, and future-ready cities by 2047,” Saini said. “Mobility is not just infrastructure; it is opportunity in motion.”