IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana yet to submit plan to conserve Najafgarh Jheel, matter with state technical committee
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana yet to submit plan to conserve Najafgarh Jheel, matter with state technical committee

The Haryana government, even two months after the deadline, is yet to submit an environment management plan to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the protection of Najafgarh Jheel, as sought by the green court last September
READ FULL STORY
By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST

The Haryana government, even two months after the deadline, is yet to submit an environment management plan to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the protection of Najafgarh Jheel, as sought by the green court last September.

However, officials from the state environment department said that technical committees have been formed to look into the matter and study the reports concerned.

On September 17, 2020, the NGT, hearing a petition filed by the Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH) for protection of the water body, had said, “In view of the fact that there is a large transboundary water body which partly falls in Delhi and partly in Haryana, it will be appropriate that an environment management plan is prepared jointly by the State of Haryana and NCT of Delhi. The MoEF&CC may steer the proceedings for preparation of environment management plan with the assistance of the Central Pollution Control Board. Central Pollution Control Board may coordinate as a nodal agency. Such plan may be prepared within three months.”

The petitioners in the case are of the view that protection of the water body is important to maintain groundwater level in Gurugram district.

Akash Vashishtha, the advocate for the petitioner, said, “It is well known that the water situation in Gurugram is grave with heavy reliance on a water table which is almost exhausted. The petitioners, INTACH, has estimated that if the water body is protected, then a regular and sustainable groundwater withdrawal is possible to support a population of half a million, based on rainwater harvesting as well as recycled water. The Delhi government has already submitted an environment management plan to the union ministry, but the Haryana government is delaying.”

Vashishtha further said that the Haryana government, in February 2017, had submitted to the NGT acknowledging the presence of a Jheel (lake) and that the government would notify and protect it.

Manu Bhatnagar, principal director of Natural Heritage Division of INTACH, said, “Apart from being an ecologically sensitive site for birds, Najafgarh Jheel is crucial for (solving) water woes of Gurugram region if it is protected properly. This waterbody is equivalent to 5,000 ponds area wise, which can act as a huge aquifer to recharge groundwater. Along with this, the lake being situated on seismic zone IV and highest zone of soil liquefaction, it is a hazard zone if buildings are constructed there. Destroying the Jheel will greatly worsen the flooding of Gurugram.”

Meanwhile, the member secretary of the State Wetland Authority of Haryana on January 22 wrote a letter to the additional advocate general of Haryana regarding the matter, a copy of which was accessed by HT. The petitioners confirmed that this letter was submitted by the state government to NGT in the last hearing on January 27.

The letter mentions that the divisional commissioner of Gurugram submitted a report to the State Wetland Authority considering issues related to the Najafgarh water body, which was placed before the authority on October 19, 2020, at its second meeting held under the chairmanship of the chief minister.

The State Wetland Authority has decided that, “The revenue department shall examine temporary discontinuation of registry of sale deed of land falling below contour level 211 and only agricultural and allied activities be permitted in the said contour level till the final notification of the Wetland or till further orders. Change of land use shall not be further permitted in the area by the Town & Country Planning Department till further orders.”

The letter further mentioned that based on the decisions taken in the second meeting of the State Wetland Authority, “reminders were issued to the quarters concerned on January 6, 2021, for taking action on the relevant points, but till date, no action take reports from any quarter concerned has been received in this office.”

RK Chauhan, the joint director of state environment, said, “Before forming the environment management plan, we have to first identify or designate the area which falls under the ambit of the lake. The state government has formed technical committees for studying this matter. The State Wetland Authority is also regularly monitoring this issue, with two meetings already conducted. At present, we are following all rules of the union environment ministry and will soon be able to submit the environment management plan to NGT.”

Yash Garg, who recently took charge as the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said, “A committee under the previous divisional commissioner was formed earlier and it had sent its recommendations to the state government. The environment department of the government is assessing the report and will submit a plan accordingly.”

According to an RTI reply given by the irrigation and water resources department of Haryana, the Najafgarh Jheel, located near Kherki Majra village, is spread across 120.80 hectares. Depending on the mean sea level, the size of the water body differs; with 120 hectares at 209 metres, 300 hectares at 210 metres and 450 hectares at 211 metres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram MP asks agencies to expedite development work

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Member of Parliament(MP) from Gurugram and union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday asked all the civic agencies to work in tandem with one other so that development work can be carried out without any hitch
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three men rob 29K cash from a gold exchange office in DLF Phase-1

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Three masked men allegedly robbed two employees in a gold exchange company’s office in DLF Phase-1 on Wednesday at gunpoint in broad daylight
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Kant Enclave ruling: Proposal to restore 425 acres of Aravalli forest in Faridabad gathers dust

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
A proposal to rehabilitate nearly 425 acres of the Aravalli forest land in Faridabad, tabled by the forest department a year ago, has been gathering dust despite Supreme Court directions calling for the restoration of the area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana yet to submit plan to conserve Najafgarh Jheel, matter with state technical committee

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The Haryana government, even two months after the deadline, is yet to submit an environment management plan to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the protection of Najafgarh Jheel, as sought by the green court last September
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Developer of Malibu Towne booked for violating fire safety norms

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The police have booked the developer of Malibu Towne — a residential township on Sohna Road — for alleged violations of fire safety norms on the premises of Maple Club based on the complaint of the city’s fire department, which found several shortcomings in the club’s fire fighting system
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

First pedestrian refuge island constructed at Sector 44 intersection

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The city’s first pedestrian refuge island has been constructed at the Sector 44 intersection near Huda City Centre (HCC) by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Raahgiri Foundation and World Resources Institute (WRI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vehicle-free trial at Sadar Bazar deferred to next week

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Citing administrative reasons, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has deferred the week-long vehicle-free trial at Sadar Bazar, which was scheduled to start on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City hospitals to administer vaccine to public from March 1

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Over 360 private hospitals and 170 government hospitals empanelled under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) in Haryana will administer Covid-19 vaccine doses to people above the age of 60 or people above 45 who have co-morbidities from March 1, said officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

18 landowners booked for developing illegal colony in Farrukhnagar

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The police on Wednesday registered two cases against 18 landowners for allegedly developing an illegal colony in Farrukhnagar after a complaint was filed by the officials of the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Court awards life imprisonment to mother, son for dowry death

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:09 PM IST
A local court awarded life imprisonment to a man and his mother on Wednesday after finding them guilty of murdering a 24-year-old woman in 2016 over dowry
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Warmest day of year so far, visibility up in early hours as severity of fog decreases

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The city experienced its warmest day of the year so far on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature touching 31 degrees Celsius during the day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

AIMTC distances itself from truckers’ strike but local transporters to participate

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:09 PM IST
All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) — an umbrella body of transporters across the country — on Wednesday distanced itself from the proposed truckers’ strike on February 26 and said that it has submitted its demands to the government and given it a time period of 14 days for consideration
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air pollution higher this winter than previous year, finds report

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:13 PM IST
A report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), comparing air pollution levels between the winter of 2020 with that of the previous year, has revealed that average air pollution was higher this winter in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to create a database of affordable housing projects in city

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:08 PM IST
A database of residential units and housing projects being developed under the affordable category will be created by the department of town and country planning (DTCP), which, on Wednesday, issued notices to 36 developers, seeking details of 95 such projects they are involved with in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man kills woman over insecurities in polyamorous relationship

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:08 PM IST
A man allegedly smothered a married woman he was having an extramarital affair with to death on February 19 after her husband left for work in Sector 50, the police said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac