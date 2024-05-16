Haryana’s new excise policy sets fixed prices to curb unfair competition among liquor vends

The new Haryana excise policy, under which minimum retail price (MRP) will be set for imported liquor, is aimed at tackling unhealthy competition among liquor vends that enticed customers with discounts and other unfair means, officials aware of the matter said. There are 432 liquor vends in Gurugram. (Representational photo/HT Archive)

Jitender Dudi, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC), west, said that the new policy comes against a backdrop of multiple complaints regarding unhealthy competition. With fixed prices, the issue will be resolved and promote a more equitable market, he said.

“For the first time, minimum retail prices has been fixed for imported foreign liquor (IFL). Earlier, it was applicable only for Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL). There is no MRP on liquor in Haryana, they (vends) can sell it at any price without having to give discounts, and prices are cheaper than Delhi for imported liquor,” he said.

The new policy will come into effect on June 12.

The DETC said that for instance, a bottle of imported liquor was sold for anywhere between ₹1,800 and ₹2,200, with different prices offered by liquor vends to remain in the competition. “Now, if the price is fixed at ₹2,400, no liquor vend can sell it below that,” he said.

There are 432 liquor vends in the district, including 244 in the west zone, he said.

Dudi said that starting June 12, the prices of liquor will be standardised across all outlets. “This uniform pricing approach aims to eliminate confusion among consumers, who previously encountered varying offers at different liquor vends. Such discrepancies also raised concerns about the quality and potential adulteration of products. With uniform pricing, consumers can make informed decisions without worry,” he said.

Besides standardising prices, excise officials said that the price of IFL has also been increased and the same will come into effect by June 12.

Neeraj Sachdeva, director of Lakeforest Wines, said that the new policy will encourage fair competition in the liquor market. “Imported foreign liquor has always been cheaper in Gurugram compared to Delhi, so people from Delhi and nearby areas came here to buy. But now, with the same prices everywhere, people won’t search for the best deals or ask for extra discounts. This change makes shopping simpler for consumers and creates a fairer system for sellers,” he said.

Shashank Sangal, who owns the Liquor Forte chain of shops, said that the change simplifies their operations and removes the pressure to constantly adjust prices to match competitors. “This will allow us to focus more on providing quality service and products to our customers, rather than engaging in price wars. Overall, I believe it will lead to a more stable and sustainable business environment for all of us in the industry,” he said.

Consumers, however, were disappointed as the new policy means they will not be able to hunt for discounts.

Rohit Verma, a Delhi resident, said finding the best deal was part of the “fun of buying liquor” in Gurugram. “With fixed prices, it feels like we are losing out,” he said.

Priya Patel, a Delhi resident, said that it was disappointing to see an end to the bargaining culture. “We will have to adjust to paying full price, but it definitely takes away some of the excitement of shopping for liquor. We used to divide in groups and visit different liquor vends to check the best price,” she said.