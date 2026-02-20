Health drive targets early detection of childhood diseases in Gurugram

Gurugram:The district’s health department has intensified its screenings for early detection of birth defects among children up to 18 years of age, officials said on Thursday. The year-round drive will be conducted at 1,033 anganwadi centres and 574 schools in two phases, officials said. According to officials, the exercise will initially screen around 87,744 children at anganwadi centres until March (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), childhood deformities and diseases, such as congenital heart disease (CHD), blindness and speech issues, among other conditions will be detected.

According to officials, the exercise will initially screen around 87,744 children at anganwadi centres until March. “Eleven mobile health teams with healthcare practitioners will examine their weight, height, eye-sight and nutritional values, along with oxygenation parameters to diagnose CHD among newborns,” said Dr Lokveer Singh, chief medical officer (CMO) of Gurugram.

Dr Singh added phase two of the exercise, between July and December, will focus on birth defects among school-going children. “Approximately 0.14 million adolescents will be screened for anaemia and hemoglobin disorders. Through micro-planning and mobilisation, the children will be provided a diet chart and free treatment options, such as surgeries and medical interventions,” he said.

Officials said around 78 children received free treatment for CHD last year. “The potential CHD cases this year are being taken to the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak for free eco-tests. Based on the test results, they are further treated by specialists,” said Dr Rashmi Batra, deputy civil surgeon at the health department.

According to Dr Batra, the challenge remains to ensure that children vulnerable to CHD don’t drop out due to financial conditions. “Parents should come forward to get their kids screened. These children will be taken to PGIMS until February 28,” she said.

Officials said a dedicated fund had been set up to provide free treatment to children under the scheme; however, last-minute dropout rates from screening hamper the early detection and treatment of birth defect cases. “Timely medical intervention at an early age (between 0 and 3 years) is critical to control CHD among children,” Dr Batra added.