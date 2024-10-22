Menu Explore
Health minister Arti Singh Rao to inspect hospitals in Gurugram on Tuesday

ByAbhishek Behl
Oct 22, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Aside from upgrading infrastructure for hospitals, minister Arti Rao said that she will hold discussions with health staff

Newly appointed state health minister Arti Singh Rao will hold a review meeting with district administation and health department officials on Tuesday at the PWD Guest House in Gurugram, where she will discuss the status of health infrastructure and related issues pertaining to her department, officials said on Monday.

Arti Singh Rao addressing public at New Grain Market, Ateli office on October 19. (x/@ArtiSinghRao)
The minister will also inspect the Civil Hospital project site near Sadar Bazar, the Sector 10 government hospital and the underconstruction Sheetla Mata Medical College and Hospital in Kherki Majra village near Dwarka expressway on Tuesday.

“The focus will be to develop healthcare infrastructure across Haryana and provide basic facilities to the common people. Starting from Gurugram, review meetings will be held in every district of Haryana where the machinery, equipment and manpower requirements will be assessed and all efforts will be made to make health care accessible to everyone,” said Arti Singh Rao.

“All efforts will be made to expedite the construction of hospitals in Gurugram so that adequate healthcare facilities are made available to the general public,” she said.

Aside from upgrading infrastructure for hospitals, the minister said that she will hold discussions with health staff including doctors, and nursing staff to know about their issues and requirements. “Efforts will be made to improve the working conditions of the healthcare staff and wherever there is need to augment it will be done,” she said.

The construction of the Gurugram civil hospital near Sadar Bazar has been stuck for the last five to six years, and recently the CPWD was asked to get the work completed. The Sheetla Mata Medical College and hospital has also missed several deadlines. The structural work of the hospital is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

