Gurugram, Councillors and officials engaged in heated debates on several issues during the Gurugram Municipal Corporation's House meeting held on Monday, an official said. Heated debates among councillors, officials at Gurugram civic body's House meeting

First, councillors lashed out at Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya for not answering their phone. Many times, the atmosphere in the House became so heated that Mayor Rajrani Malhotra had to intervene, the officer said.

Councillor Narayan Bhadana said, "I don't even get a response to my calls or WhatsApp." To this, Dahiya replied, "Don't make comparisons. Officials also know how to respond."

After lunch, the atmosphere in the House became heated again. The mayor interrupted Dalip Sahni, leading to an argument. Dahiya said, "I have never seen a House like this. You will become a leader and grab headlines," the officer said.

Councillor Anoop Singh and Sahni also engaged in a heated debate, which escalated when Singh questioned why he was called a "sycophant." The debate became so intense that the House had to be interrupted briefly, the officer said.

Amidst the growing uproar, the mayor appealed to councillors to maintain decorum and emphasised that the House is a forum for addressing public issues and that personal accusations should be avoided, the officer said.

The issue of turning the water motor on and off also caused a ruckus in the House. Councillors cornered officials and raised questions about the city's water supply system.

The Municipal Corporation informed the meeting that a micro data centre is being planned to strengthen the 24-hour drinking water supply system.

This will monitor the city's boosting stations and motors, so that immediate action can be taken in case of any malfunction. A proposal was also made to form an ad hoc committee to improve the water supply system, another official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.