HERC makes changes in electricity supply code

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on Sunday said that it has introduced changes in the electricity supply code to streamline the process of obtaining power connections, ensure adherence to strict timelines, and enhance transparency in billing.

According to the new norms, consumers in metropolitan areas will now receive electricity connections within three days of submitting a complete application, while those in municipal areas will be connected within seven days. In rural areas, the timeline has been set at 15 days. These changes aim to reduce delays and make the process more efficient, ensuring that consumers across the state can access electricity services promptly, an HERC spokesperson said.

HERC chairman Nand Lal Sharma said that in cases where the release of a new connection or modification of an existing connection requires an extension of the distribution network, HERC has established clear time frames based on the voltage level. Sharma said that timelines for inspection, issuing demand notices, and the subsequent release of the electricity supply have been changed.

“The new regulations ensure that demand notices are issued promptly after the technical feasibility of the connection is assessed. This step is vital to maintaining the overall timeline and ensuring that the process proceeds without unnecessary delays,” a statement by HERC said.

Another key change introduced by the regulatory commission is that consumers will now have the option to receive bills in either Hindi or English, according to their preference. This initiative is expected to make billing more accessible and understandable, especially for those who may face language barriers with the current system, it said.

“These amendments will lead to a more efficient and responsive electricity distribution system in Haryana. The new regulations are part of the commission’s ongoing efforts to ensure that consumers receive reliable and timely service,” he said.