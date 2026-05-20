Chandigarh, The Haryana Human Rights Commission has voiced concern over rising cases of crimes against children in the state and sought detailed reports from senior administrative, police and child protection authorities. HHRC takes cognisance of rising cases of crimes against children in Haryana

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report based on the data released in the "Crime in India 2024" report of the NCRB, a bench comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, member Kuldip Jain and member Deep Bhatia observed that the report reveals an alarming and deeply disturbing increase in crimes against children in Haryana.

As per the reported statistics, Haryana recorded 7,547 cases of crimes against children during 2024, reflecting a rise of 17.9 percent in comparison to 2023. The crime rate against children in Haryana has reportedly reached 82.8 cases per lakh child population, stated to be the highest amongst all states in the country.

The Commission observed that the figures relating to offences under the POCSO Act, particularly involving girl children, pose a serious threat to the physical safety, emotional well-being, dignity and psychological development of children in the state.

The data relating to missing children and kidnapping cases also raises serious concerns regarding trafficking, exploitation and vulnerability of minors.

The HHRC, in its May 14 order, noted that despite statutory safeguards and repeated interventions by constitutional and statutory authorities, incidents involving abuse, violence, exploitation, neglect and ill-treatment of children continue to rise.

The Commission has on several earlier occasions taken suo-motu cognisance of matters relating to corporal punishment, abuse in educational institutions, child neglect and violations affecting children.

However, the continuing increase in crimes against children prima facie indicates that intended deterrence, preventive mechanisms, monitoring systems and institutional accountability have not yielded the desired results, the Commission observed.

The Commission said children are entitled to special protection under the constitutional framework as well as under various welfare legislations enacted for safeguarding their rights and dignity.

Despite such legal safeguards, incidents of violence, intimidation, neglect and exploitation of children continue to emerge from educational institutions, child care institutions, neighbourhoods and other social spaces, thereby indicating serious systemic deficiencies requiring urgent attention, the Commission observed.

The Commission said the role of Child Welfare Committees, District Child Protection Units, Special Juvenile Police Units, school authorities, law enforcement agencies and other statutory bodies assumes immense importance in such circumstances.

These authorities are expected not only to respond after occurrence of offences but also to establish effective preventive mechanisms, community awareness programmes, child counselling systems, victim support services, rehabilitation measures and timely intervention protocols for vulnerable children.

The Commission observed that the "highest crime rate against children in the country" warrants immediate intervention, comprehensive policy review, institutional accountability and strengthening of child protection systems throughout Haryana.

A detailed report has been sought from Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Jails, Criminal Investigation and Administration of Justice Department, on preventive policing measures, investigation mechanisms, monitoring systems, functioning of Special Juvenile Police Units and effective implementation of the POCSO Act 2012 and Juvenile Justice Act 2015 in the State.

Additional Chief Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, Haryana, has been asked to submit report regarding child protection mechanisms, rehabilitation measures, counselling services, monitoring of child care institutions and functioning of District Child Protection Units and Child Welfare Committees in the State.

Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Haryana, has been asked to submit report regarding measures adopted to prevent corporal punishment, abuse, harassment and violence against children in schools, including implementation of child safety guidelines, sensitization programmes and grievance redressal mechanisms in educational institutions.

The Haryana Director General of Police has been asked to submit report regarding district-wise status of registration, investigation, disposal and conviction in cases relating to crimes against children, including offences under the POCSO Act, missing children cases, trafficking and child abuse matters.

HHRC Assistant Registrar Dr Puneet Arora said authorities have been directed to submit their detailed reports before the Haryana Human Rights Commission at least one week prior to the next date of hearing.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 6.

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