History-sheeter nabbed in Nuh shoot-out; constable injured in firing

A 36-year-old man wanted in at least 21 criminal cases was apprehended after an exchange of fire with crime branch officials in Nuh early Saturday, police said, adding that a constable sustained a gunshot injury during the operation. Constable suffered a leg injury during firing; suspect also shot in leg, both taken to hospital, arrest to follow after medical clearance. (Shutterstock)

Police said the suspect, a history-sheeter from Bichhor’s Nai village, had multiple cases registered against him across Gurugram, Nuh, Palwal, and Mahendragarh in Haryana, as well as Alwar and Pali in Rajasthan. These include charges of attempted murder, dacoity, loot, and illegal arms possession. He had been out on bail for the past six months.

According to officials, the Crime Branch acted on a tip-off that the suspect had returned to Nai village. “Two teams raided the village at 3:25am on Saturday. The suspect was hiding in a house. When the police tried to draw him out, he opened fire on the raiding team, injuring a constable when a bullet grazed his leg,” said Krishan Kumar, public relations officer for Nuh police.

Police said the suspect fled the house, triggering a chase. He was eventually cornered in a field. “Police asked him to surrender, but he opened fire again. Police officials also retaliated, during which he sustained a bullet injury to the left leg and was finally caught,” Kumar said.

Both the injured constable and the suspect were taken to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Hospital for treatment, officials said. The suspect will be formally arrested and questioned after being declared medically fit, police added.

Police further said that the suspect had been absconding since February 11, 2026, when he allegedly opened fire on a woman trader in Nai after she demanded payment for goods purchased from her shop. The woman escaped unhurt, and an attempted murder case was registered against him based on her complaint.

Following Saturday’s incident, a fresh FIR was registered against the suspect at Bichhor police station on the complaint of a crime branch official under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 109(1) (attempt to murder), and provisions of the Arms Act.