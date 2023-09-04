Hit by tractor, 35-year-old dies in Manesar

A 35-year-old man died on Sunday after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a tractor in Sector 7 in Manesar Industrial Manufacturing Township (IMT), police said on Monday. Police said they are trying to locate the tractor driver from the vehicle’s registration details. (Representational image)

Police said the incident took place at around 3pm on Saturday when the deceased Munna Singh, who worked with an industrial manufacturing firm in Sector 7, was travelling on a motorcycle with his colleague Deepak Kumar Modi towards Sector 3.

When they reached near Sector 7 junction, a tractor hit them from behind, throwing them to the ground, police said. While Modi escaped with minor injuries, Singh, who was riding pillion, sustained grievous injuries in chest and head.

Police said that Singh was initially rushed to ESIC hospital Manesar Sector3, after which he was referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where he died during treatment on Sunday.

On complaint of Singh’s elder brother Harpal Singh, an FIR was registered against the tractor driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at IMT Manesar police station on Sunday.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the tractor driver fled the spot along with the vehicle. “We have the registration number and are trying to trace the driver,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON