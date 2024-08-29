Homebuyers to field independent candidates in Gurugram, Badshahpur

The Federation of Apartment Owners Association (FAOA), a body consisting of homebuyers which is fielding candidates contesting in two key seats in the Haryana assembly elections — Badshahpur and Gurugram — announced its candidates, which it stressed would represent the “demands of urban residents.” In response to perceived neglect by the government and political parties, homebuyers in Gurugram and Badshahpur have decided to field their own candidates in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections (HT Photo)

Sanjay Lal, president of FAOA for the Gurugram assembly, and Ajay Sharma, senior executive member of human rights and legal rights protection of India for the Badshahpur Assembly, are set to be the faces of this movement, according to the body. The association held a meeting on Tuesday where it finalised its candidates, and said that it will send a “strong message” that homebuyers are core stakeholders whose concerns cannot be ignored.

Ajay Sharma, a professional in IT and electronics, has worked with leading multinational corporations and is dedicated to community development and healthcare initiatives. “I have been actively involved in initiatives that focus on improving the lives of the underprivileged,” Sharma said. Over the last decade, he has led infrastructure improvements in Badshahpur, including roads, electricity, and drainage systems.

Candidates Sanjay Lal and Ajay Sharma. (HT Photo)

Similarly, Sanjay Lal has engaged with various government levels, including NITI Aayog and the Central Advisory Council of RERA. “The urban voter has been ignored for far too long,” Lal said, highlighting issues like inadequate ownership of common areas in residential complexes, worsening congestion, flooding, and poor public transport.

Lal further pointed out that electricity is another major area of concern, with builders overcharging residents under outdated systems. “Many buildings rely on polluting generators, yet we residents still face vehicle restrictions due to pollution laws. Traffic is chaotic, with frequent accidents caused by reckless driving. Meanwhile, the government fails to hold builders accountable for stalled projects, leaving residents with unfinished homes,” he added.

Speaking on the decision, Ritu Bhariok, legal advisor of FAOA, praised it and said: “Haryana needs a change with a new mindset and thought process. Enough of redundant policies, stale systems, and outdated methods.”