House collapses due to heavy rain in Nuh; teen killed, 6 injured

A 13-year-old girl was killed and six of her family members were injured after a house collapsed due to heavy rains in a village in Haryana’s Nuh district, police said. Children try to shield themselves from showers in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night. Police reached the spot as soon as they received information and began rescue operations. They rescued seven people from under the debris and rushed them to a hospital. Among them, Anisa had died and six others, including three children, were critically injured.

Three of the injured were referred to PGIMS, Rohtak while the rest are being treated at a medical college, Nalhar in Nuh, police said.

According to the police, it was raining heavily on Sunday morning due to which the house of Abdul in Golpuri village collapsed around 10.30 pm when all the family members were sleeping inside the house. Hearing the sound of the collapse and the family’s cries, people from nearby houses rushed to the spot and called the police.

The villagers have demanded compensation from the government for the victim’s family. Local Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed expressed grief over the incident and said that the government should provide immediate financial help to the victim’s family.

When contacted, SHO Kuldeep Singh said that the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after postmortem. A report has been lodged. Further investigation is underway.

Above-normal rain expected in July: IMD

In its evening bulletin, the IMD reported Chandigarh received the highest rainfall in the region with 70.5 mm between 8:30 am Sunday and 8:30 am Monday, followed by 30 mm in Sirsa, 23.5 mm in Bhiwani, 16 mm in Karnal (Uchani), and 15 mm in Faridabad (Bopani).

The IMD’s monthly rainfall bulletin also reported 300 mm of rainfall in Yamunanagar in June — 139% above the average of 125 mm — the highest in the state.

In Punjab, rainfall was reported in Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda, Mohali, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur.

Temperatures across the region remained below normal following the rain, and more showers have been forecast in both Haryana and Punjab until Tuesday.

According to IMD most parts of India are likely to receive above-normal rainfall in July, the weather department said on Monday, asking authorities and people in central India, Uttarakhand and Haryana to stay alert due to the risk of flooding.