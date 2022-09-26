H-Rera Gurugram sets target of zero pending complaints by end of year

The Gurugram bench of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-Rera) has set a target to achieve zero-complaint pendency by the end of this year, and to do so, it plans to start hearing cases six days a week as well as set up another bench. According to H-Rera officials, the authority received 24,000 complaints in the last five years. The current number of pending complaints is 3,500.

Dr KK Khandelwal, chairman, H-Rera Gurugram, said that he reviewed the status of complaints last week, and issued directions to officials to adhere to the deadline and ensure that all the pending complaints are disposed of by the end of the year to mark five years of the authority’s establishment in February 2023.

“Now the five-year period is coming to a close, we have to clear pending complaints. To expedite the disposal of the cases, we are setting up more than one bench or authority, and accordingly restructuring dates,” the chairman said, adding that the authority has been advising people not to book or invest in any unregistered project and to never trust an un-registered agent.

Officials of H-Rera Gurugram said they are working to achieve the target, and the goal is to dispose of 250 complaints/cases every week. “We will focus on the cases in which the authority has to pass orders on a priority basis,” Khandelwal said.

Presently, around 600 projects are registered with H-Rera Gurugram, and most of the complaints lodged by buyers pertain to refunds, delayed possession charges, cases of assured returns, disputes between allottees and promoters, and escrow account fund diversions, authority officials said.

The government of Haryana had notified Rera rules on July 1, 2017 and H-Rera Gurugram started functioning from February 1, 2018—when 268 registered projects from the H-Rera, Panchkula bench, were transferred to its jurisdiction.

