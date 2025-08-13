Hry clears 523cr infra projects, including Gurugram storm water drains, KMP repairs

The Haryana government has approved key infrastructure projects worth ₹523 crore, including the construction of master stormwater drains from Sector 76 to 80 in Gurugram and urgent repairs to the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) expressway, officials said on Tuesday. The government also approved ₹ 48 crore for repairing the 60-km Manesar–Palwal stretch of the KMP expressway, which “needs immediate repairs” (HT Archive)

The decisions were taken during a High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) meeting chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini late Monday evening. The sanctioned works aim to boost water supply, sanitation, industrial infrastructure, traffic facilities, and overall industrial development in the state, according to government officials.

For Gurugram, the committee cleared a project worth ₹104.95 crore to build 18.32 km of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) stormwater drains. Of this, 6 km will run along NH-48 in Sector 48, with the remaining 10.78 km spread across Sectors 76, 77, 78, 79, and 80. “The objective of constructing these drains and connecting them is to manage excess water during monsoons and divert it to Najafgarh drain,” a Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said. The drains will channel water into the Badshahpur drain, reducing waterlogging in the area.

The government also approved ₹48 crore for repairing the 60-km Manesar–Palwal stretch of the KMP expressway, which “needs immediate repairs” and will help strengthen road infrastructure, according to a state government statement.

In addition, a ₹58 crore project was cleared for constructing a 45 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) and a tertiary treatment unit in Faridabad to improve sanitation and water recycling in urban areas.

“These infrastructure projects will not only significantly improve basic infrastructure but also promote industrial growth, environmental protection, and public amenities,” CM Saini said in the statement.