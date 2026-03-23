Hry CM distributes 2,709 housing keys, announces projects in Gurugram

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday distributed housing allotment keys to 2,709 beneficiaries in Gurugram and announced a series of infrastructure projects for the Badshahpur Assembly constituency. CM Saini gives house keys and allotment letters to beneficiaries of the CM Urban Housing Scheme on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Speaking at the Viksit Badshahpur Maharally and housing allocation programme in Kakrola village, Saini said, “The houses were allotted under government housing schemes and described the move as part of efforts to ensure housing for all.” The event was presided over by Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh and organised with the Housing for All Department.

Referring to the 2026–27 budget, Saini said over 23,000 houses will be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), and more than 15,000 plots will be allotted under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana across 16 cities. He said 81 announcements had been made for Badshahpur over the past 11 years, of which 60 have been completed and eight are in progress, adding that development works worth ₹15,166 crore have been executed compared to ₹967 crore during the previous regime.

The CM also announced the upgrades for the Farrukhnagar–Gurugram road into a four-lane corridor at an estimated cost of ₹365 crore and the construction of the Chandu bypass. Other projects include road widening in New Gurugram sectors, a water treatment plant in Tikli village, sewerage upgrades worth ₹88 crore, a cremation ground in sectors 90–95, and new fire stations in Gurugram, Manesar, and Farrukhnagar.

Saini said, “The state is working in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision and focusing on timely implementation of schemes.”

Meanwhile, Rao Narbir Singh said Gurugram and Manesar will drive Haryana’s industrial growth and announced a “Namo Van” project in the Aravalli region along with increased funding for urban green spaces.