Hry extends deadline for farmers to apply for land litigation scheme

The Haryana government has extended the deadline for the No Litigation Policy-2023 by 15 days, allowing farmers in Manesar’s Kasan, Kukdola, and Sahrawan villages another opportunity to participate in the scheme. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh, who directed officials of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to reopen the online portal for applications. Minister Rao Narbir Singh at the meeting last Friday. (HT Photo)

During the meeting, farmers informed the minister that many of them had been unable to complete the application process before the initial deadline despite their willingness to opt for the policy, officials said. Acknowledging their concerns, Singh assured them that the extension would be the final opportunity, with no further deadline relaxations.

Govt. assures farmers of support in the application process

To streamline the application process, District Revenue Officer (DRO) Naresh Kumar has been directed to be available at the HSIIDC office twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Additionally, local patwaris (rural revenue officers) and HSIIDC officials will assist farmers with documentation to ensure they do not face difficulties in applying.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the government is committed to the welfare of farmers. This is a people-centric administration that will not allow any injustice to any section of society,” said Rao Narbir Singh during the meeting.

No Litigation Policy-2023: What it offers farmers

HSIIDC managing director Sushil Sarwan provided insights into the No Litigation Policy-2023, explaining that it allows landowners or Land Entitlement Certificate (LEC) holders to trade, buy, or sell their certificates in the open market. “They can also monetise the certificate or sell it back to HSIIDC. Once the necessary infrastructure is developed, LEC holders will be offered developed plots by HSIIDC,” Sarwan said.

Further elaborating on the policy, HSIIDC chief coordinator for industries Sunil Sharma said that, similar to the Land Pooling Policy-2022, the No Litigation Policy offers a buy-back option. “This means that landowners and LEC holders can request HSIIDC to repurchase their valid land entitlement certificates, providing them with greater financial flexibility,” he added.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including district revenue officer (DRO) Naresh Kumar, HSIIDC general manager Divya Kamal, and a large number of farmers from the three villages. The decision to extend the No Litigation Policy-2023 deadline has been widely welcomed by the farming community, as it offers them an additional chance to resolve their land-related concerns in a structured and transparent manner.

In response to the minister’s promises, Bhoop Singh, a farmer from Pataudi, expressed cautious optimism about the extension, emphasising the need for greater transparency and assistance in the process. “This extension is a relief for many of us who were struggling with the paperwork. However, our main concern is ensuring that the process remains transparent and that farmers get a fair deal. The government must ensure that no middlemen exploit us and that all commitments made under this policy are honoured,” Singh added.