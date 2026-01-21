HSIIDC plans major reuse of treated wastewater in IMT Manesar

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation has finalised a plan to recycle treated wastewater in IMT Manesar and nearby residential areas using an existing 55 million litres per day common effluent treatment plant and a 25 MLD sewer treatment plant, officials said. Officials said four new sewer treatment plants and a phased pipeline network will cut reliance on fresh canal water. (HT)

The plan was prepared after a private consultant was hired in 2025 to address rising reusable water demand and reduce industrial discharge into drains, officials privy to the matter said.

A senior HSIIDC official said Manesar’s total water demand stands at 235 MLD, of which 120 MLD is sourced from fresh canal water and 115 MLD from recycled wastewater. “The detailed project report proposes four additional STPs with a capacity of 35 MLD to be built in a phased manner by 2031, along with group housing schemes handling another 30 MLD of treated wastewater independently,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Currently, the region has two treatment plants with a combined capacity of 80 MLD at Sector 16 in IMT. Under the Gurugram Manesar Urban Development plan, a distribution network will be created to supply 77.6 MLD treated water to industries and residential societies through underground reservoirs, boosting stations and ductile iron pipelines in five phases.

“The overall project cost, including five-year maintenance contingencies, is estimated at ₹116.25 crore,” the official said, adding that treated water will be used mainly for flushing and horticulture.

Officials said tenders will be floated in the coming months, with phase-wise work including five boosting stations and over 100 km of pipelines. The DPR also proposes supplying treated water to the KMP expressway and Orbital Corridor in phase III, noting that GMDA has already laid a pipeline to supply 10 MLD recycled water.