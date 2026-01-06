HSIIDC to take over industrial waste water treatment unit in Gurugram sec 34, 35

The Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), planned for treating industrial wastewater in sector 34-35, will now be built by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), district administration officials said. HSPCB said Gurugram currently has two CETPs, with treated water partly reused and a phased recycling plan being drawn up. (HT)

Earlier, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development (GMDA) had consulted a private firm to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the plant in 2025, said officials.

A senior HSIIDC official said a new DPR is under review for the CETP in sector 34/35 and 37. “The project is expected to be completed by December 2027. The industrial units in the area along the Badshahpur drain passing through sector 34 will be covered in the project,” the senior official said.

Officials said that the handover was finalised by the office of Haryana government’s chief secretary during a high-level meeting in November 2025.

A 6.5-acre plot of land was earlier identified for the CETP in October 2023. “The DPR for the plant with a capacity of 20 million litres per day (MLD) is expected to be finalised within a week. Following which, the tender process will begin,” said another senior official.

P.K. Gupta, sector 37 industrial body representative, said nearly 1,000 industrial units operate in the growing hub and a majority of them rely on self-maintained effluent treatment plants (ETPs). “Many small units which cannot afford to set up ETPs are forced to discharge untreated waste. Many areas have overflowing sewer water, leading to unhygienic conditions and environmental pollution,” Gupta said.

Deepak Maini, Progressive Federation of Trade and Industry chairman, said a missing CETP is the major cause for overflow of industrial water discharge into nearby drains. “A centralised CETP managed is the need of the hour, as the labour cost to run independent ETPs linked to the online continuous emission monitoring system (OCEMS) becomes a challenge,” Maini added.

Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) officials said two CETPs currently operate in Gurugram. “One with a capacity of 0.2 MLDs and another with 55 MLDs in Manesar. The latter, maintained by HSIIDC, on average treats nearly 50 MLDs of industrial wastewater daily,” said a senior HSPCB official.

“Of this, nearly 10 to 15 MLDs are reused for non-portable purposes, such as flushing. A phased recycling plan is currently being formed to increase the reuse of treated wastewater,” the official added.

Neha Sharma, GMDA spokesperson, confirmed that the project was formally handed over to HSIIDC.