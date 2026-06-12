HSPCB issues notices to two Ballabhgarh rubber units over environmental violations

Gurugram: The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) issued notices to two plastic rubber manufacturing factories in Ballabhgarh’s Bhudutt Colony a day after a joint inspection with the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad found multiple environmental violations. According to officials, the units were found manufacturing rubber coatings for automobile components using furnaces and chemical processing equipments

According to officials, the units were found manufacturing rubber coatings for automobile components using furnaces and chemical processing equipments. “Based on a tip-off, the joint inspections were carried out. The board issued notices to units for failing to produce a consent to operate (CTO) and following emission control norms,” said Harish Kumar, regional officer of HSPCB’s Ballabhgarh division.

Officials said owners have been given two weeks to respond to the notices. Manufacturing units are required to obtain CTO and install emission monitoring devices.

“Strict action will be taken if responses are found unsatisfactory. The board will likely impose an environmental compensation penalty or order seizure of units in the coming weeks,” Kumar added.

Kumar said the board’s investigation into the status of the CTO applications, including whether permissions had been granted, was underway.

“Although the factories are currently operational, further action will be taken,” Kumar said, urging other factory operators in the region to ensure their CTOs are not expired or pending.