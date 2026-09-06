HSPCB seeks ₹34.5L from two Sector 70 societies over defunct STPs

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has recommended an environmental compensation of ₹34.5 lakh on two residential societies in Sector 70 after their common sewage treatment plant (STP) was found defunct, officials said on Saturday.

The proposal has been forwarded to the board’s headquarters in Panchkula for formal approval. Officials clarified that the penalty has not yet been levied.

The action followed a resident’s complaint alleging that untreated domestic waste was being discharged onto public roads during the monsoon. A joint HSPCB inspection on June 30 found the STP, located on the premises of one society and serving both societies, non-operational.

The societies have a valid consent to operate (CTO) until September 30, 2027. Inspectors also found structural modifications and demolition work carried out by the local residents’ welfare association (RWA), further affecting the plant’s operation.

HSPCB has written to the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), urging the District Town Planner (DTP) to inspect the facility’s structural integrity and ensure urgent repairs.

“The file seeking approval for the ₹34.5-lakh penalty has been placed before the head office in Panchkula,” a senior HSPCB official said. The letter was sent to Panchkula last week.

The societies had also been issued show-cause notices earlier this year, although the official could not confirm the exact month.