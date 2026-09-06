HSPCB seeks ₹34.5L from two Sector 70 societies over defunct STPs
The proposal follows a June 30 inspection after a resident alleged untreated waste was discharged on public roads during the monsoon.
The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has recommended an environmental compensation of ₹34.5 lakh on two residential societies in Sector 70 after their common sewage treatment plant (STP) was found defunct, officials said on Saturday.
The proposal has been forwarded to the board’s headquarters in Panchkula for formal approval. Officials clarified that the penalty has not yet been levied.
The action followed a resident’s complaint alleging that untreated domestic waste was being discharged onto public roads during the monsoon. A joint HSPCB inspection on June 30 found the STP, located on the premises of one society and serving both societies, non-operational.
The societies have a valid consent to operate (CTO) until September 30, 2027. Inspectors also found structural modifications and demolition work carried out by the local residents’ welfare association (RWA), further affecting the plant’s operation.
HSPCB has written to the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), urging the District Town Planner (DTP) to inspect the facility’s structural integrity and ensure urgent repairs.
“The file seeking approval for the ₹34.5-lakh penalty has been placed before the head office in Panchkula,” a senior HSPCB official said. The letter was sent to Panchkula last week.
The societies had also been issued show-cause notices earlier this year, although the official could not confirm the exact month.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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