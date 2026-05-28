The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has approved the construction of a senior citizens’ club in Sector 47 on the lines of a similar facility currently under construction in Sector 43 near Golf Course Road, officials said on Wednesday. HSVP approves senior citizens’ club project in Gurugram’s Sector 47

According to HSVP officials, the proposed club in Sector 47 will be built on a 1,500 square metre plot located along a 30-metre-wide road in the sector. The proposal was approved earlier this month by chief administrator, HSVP, Chander Shekhar Khare.

An HSVP official aware of the matter said a detailed building plan for the proposed club will now be prepared and submitted to the chief architect, HSVP, for approval. “Once the plan is approved, a detailed estimate will be prepared and a tender will be floated for the construction of the club, and this process will take three to four months,” the official said.

Officials said the senior citizens’ club being constructed in Sector 43 is nearing completion and is expected to be ready by the end of July this year. The facility is aimed at providing recreational and engagement spaces for elderly residents.

The four-storey club in Sector 43, being built on a 1,500 square metre plot, will include stilt parking, halls and two rooms on each floor, separate restrooms for men and women, and a kitchen facility.

Separate rooms have also been designated for indoor activities such as table tennis, carrom and chess. HSVP had initiated construction work for the club around a year ago.

NK Rana, sub-divisional officer, HSVP, said over 80% of the Sector 43 club building has already been completed. “The club is expected to be fully ready by July 30. Its completion will provide significant convenience to senior citizens,” he added.