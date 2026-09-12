HSVP demolishes religious structures in Gurugram amid protests
The Haryana Shahari Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Friday demolished around six religious structures and a cow shelter spread over four acres in Adampur Jharsa village in Sector 50, officials said
The Haryana Shahari Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Friday demolished around six religious structures and a cow shelter spread over four acres in Adampur Jharsa village in Sector 50, officials said.
The demolition drive was carried out amid protests by locals and followers of a revered Hindu yogi, whose shrineis also located there. The villagers alleged that the shrine was also demolished.
According to HSVP officials, the authority owned the land, which had been illegally encroached upon. However, residents of Jharsa village claimed the temples were constructed on the village panchayat land over the past 60 to 70 years.
Following the incident, locals have called for a mahapanchayat on Sunday to discuss the matter.
On Friday, a team of HSVP officials and Gurugram police reached the religious complex around 4am, secured the area, and cut off all approach roads.
Requesting anonymity, an HSVP official present during the drive said around 30 cattle were shifted to a government cow shelter in Carterpuri village before the earth-moving machines and tractors swung into action.
“The religious idols in the temple complex were duly relocated to another temple following proper rituals. The demolition started only after taking all precautions,” a second official said.
According to officials, the demolition was carried out after issuing eviction notices to the occupants over the past two months. The authority earlier tried to vacate the land on July 27, but action could not be taken due to protests.
“Around four acres of HSVP-owned land was encroached upon, and despite repeated notices, it was not cleared,” said the official.
Jharsa residents and a large number of followers of the Nath sect, including sadhus, said the demolition was “unfair and unjust.”
“The shrine and around six temples were demolished despite being constructed almost six to seven decades ago and the land was owned by the Jharsa village panchayat,” said Tilpat Thakran, a local resident.
Mahender Singh, president of Jharsa 360, a group of 360 villages in the region, said: “We will hold a mahapanchayat on Sunday and, thereafter, engage with the government to seek justice. Currently, the authorities are not ready to listen.”
Protesting sadhus also demanded that authorities let them visit the complex and see the status of the shrine.
Later, Mahant Balaknath Yogi, BJP MLA from Tijara in Rajasthan, also reached the spot and held a discussion with the authorities. He said the matter will be taken up with the Haryana CM to apprise him of the situation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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