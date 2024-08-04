HSVP likely to issue revised enhancement notices to plot owners in 2 Ggm sectors

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has recommended that revised enhancement notices be issued to plot owners in Gurugam Sectors 37C and 110A after taking into account the fact that enhancement can be charged only from plot owners whose land was acquired after paying compensation by the authority. HSVP officials said that as no compensation was paid to land owners for acquiring land under land pooling in these two sectors, so the authority does not have to pay any enhancement to these land owners. Enhancement charges from oustees, who were allotted plots after their land was acquired for Dwarka Expressway, have also been recalculated. (Pparveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Farmers whose land has been acquired by HSVP get extra compensation if the court allows their submission for higher compensation. The extra money is paid by the development authority in the name of enhancement charges, which are later charged to the allottees. Last year, 150 allottees in Sector 110A were shocked when enhancement notices ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹1crore was issued to them. The plot owners then approached the authority seeking exemption from enhancement as they had got plots under the oustees quota.

Last year in October, the authority had issued enhancement notices to plot owners in sector 37 C and 110 A where a number of oustees were also allotted plots in lieu of their land which was acquired for the construction of the Dwarka Expressway.

Vikas Dhandha, estate officer, HSVP, said that they have reviewed the enhancement in these sectors and it has been decided that enhancement will be charged only on the land that has been acquired from farmers after paying them compensation. “In Sector 37C, the enhancement was earlier calculated for entire 60 acres but now it has been calculated on 15 acres which was acquired from farmers. Rest of the land was acquired under land pooling and we don’t have to pay enhancement on that. We have made this recommendation to the headquarters,” he said, adding that the same formula will be applied in other sectors as well.

Dhandha also said that enhancement charges from oustees, who were allotted plots after their land was acquired for Dwarka Expressway, have also been recalculated. “A recommendation in this matter has also been sent to the headquarters and if it is approved then it will provide relief to plot owners,” he said.