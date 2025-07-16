HSVP plans to hand over 20 sector markets to MCG for upkeep

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is preparing to transfer nearly 20 fully developed sector markets in Gurugram to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for maintenance and upkeep, officials said. The move follows the earlier handover of residential sectors to MCG, as part of a broader shift in urban management. The move comes amid rising public demand for improved maintenance of parks and public spaces in sector markets, with residents urging both agencies to clarify roles, officials said (HT Photo)

To be sure, HSVP, the district’s primary real estate developer, is responsible for developing infrastructure and handing over its maintenance to the municipal corporation as per state policy. Administrator Vaishali Singh said, “MCG has taken over the maintenance of residential sectors and it is natural that these markets should also be maintained by them. Several business owners and RWAs have approached us for improvements, but this is beyond our current mandate.” The timelines for the transfer will be finalised later, officials said.

The markets being considered for transfer include those in Sectors 9, 10, 10A, 14, 15 (Part 2), 22, 23, 31, and 56, among others. Singh added that discussions have begun with MCG to ensure a smooth transition. “The transfer will give MCG a free hand to develop infrastructure and ensure better maintenance and sanitation,” she said.

An MCG official, requesting anonymity, confirmed that no formal communication had yet been received from HSVP but said, “If the markets are officially transferred to us, we will certainly take responsibility for their maintenance.”

The move comes amid rising public demand for improved maintenance of parks and public spaces in sector markets, with residents urging both agencies to clarify roles, officials said. The transfer of markets is part of the state government’s ongoing effort since 2014 to gradually shift urban maintenance duties from HSVP to MCG, they added.

Rakesh Malik, president of the Sector 22 Market RWA, welcomed the move to transfer HSVP markets to the MCG, calling it long overdue. “This should have happened much earlier. The markets are in poor condition because no agency is currently accountable for their upkeep or sanitation,” he said.