HT Gurugram First: Gurugram police onboard 450 residents as Cyber Marshals

The Gurugram cybercrime police have onboarded nearly 450 residents across the city under the Cyber Marshals initiative launched earlier this year to combat cybercrime and raise public awareness, officials said on Saturday. Police highlighted senior citizens as most vulnerable and said workshops and society sessions focus on safe online behaviour and quick reporting. (Kate3155 - stock.adobe.com)

The initiative was discussed at the Hindustan Times’ Gurugram First Dialogue, which was attended by representatives of residents’ welfare associations, senior police officials and road safety experts. Police officials reiterated their commitment to reducing cybercrime through community participation and awareness.

Priyanshu Dewan, assistant commissioner of police for cybercrime, said around 450 residents are currently part of the Cyber Marshal group. “Through this group, we regularly share messages on combating cybercrime and raising awareness. One resident from each society participates and then disseminates the information to other members and residents in their area,” he said.

Dewan said senior citizens remain the most vulnerable to cybercrime and underlined the need for targeted awareness. “It is crucial to educate them on the dos and don’ts, and this initiative was launched to reach them. Through these regular messages, we aim to keep residents informed and aware about cybercrime,” he added.

Officials said any resident or RWA member can join the Cyber Marshal group by calling the cybercrime helpline number 1930 or through social media platforms.

Rajeev Bajaj, a member of the RWA at DLF Phase 1, said the initiative plays an important role in prevention. “Many people are tech savvy and own multiple gadgets, yet they still fall prey to cybercrime. It is therefore important to educate residents and locals on how to avoid such traps,” he said.

Police officials said that under the Cyber Marshal initiative, awareness campaigns and workshops are organised in housing societies and residential areas. These sessions focus on safe online practices, common cybercrime methods and steps to protect personal information.

Dewan said residents’ alertness and cooperation have been crucial in reducing cyber frauds in the city. “It is important for every resident to know that in cases of cybercrime, they should immediately call the helpline number 1930 or submit their complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal for swift action,” he said.

He added that Gurugram has four main cybercrime police stations located in Palam Vihar, Sector 8, Sector 14 and Sector 59.