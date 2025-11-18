HT Interview: Haryana CM Nayab Saini outlines development plan with housing, jobs, AI hubs

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has just completed a year in office. In an interview to HT, he spoke candidly about his government’s achievements, anti-terror prerogative, coordination with the Delhi government, and his commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. Edited Excerpts: CM Saini claimed over 5.22 lakh women have already benefited, with women now leading half of Haryana’s startups and holding 50% representation in panchayats. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

How do you evaluate your government’s biggest achievements?

Our governance model has focused on clarity, good administration and delivery. Under PM Modi’s guidance, we executed our commitments: 47 manifesto promises completed and 158 in progress. We gave 24,000 youth jobs on day one, and 34,000 in a year, taking the 11-year total to 180,000 transparent, merit-based government jobs. Women gained major support through the Lado Lakshmi and Har Ghar–Har Grihini schemes, while Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes-B communities received long-pending rights. Farmers benefited from minimum support price procurement on 24 crops, ₹15,627 crore in compensation, and a monsoon bonus. We also strengthened agricultural reforms and enforced strict action against fake agricultural inputs.

Lado Lakshmi Yojana has emerged as one of the most ambitious women-centric schemes. What is your take on it?

Women have always been central to social development. Lado Lakshmi aims to strengthen them both socially and economically. So far, 850,000 applications have come in, and we expect the count to reach 1.5 million soon. Over 522,000 women have already received benefits worth ₹109.65 crore. We aim to create 500,000 Lakhpati Didis in the state. Today, 50% of Haryana’s startups are women-led, and women have 50% representation in Panchayats.

Haryana’s law-and-order situation drew scrutiny after alleged terror-linked arrests in Faridabad and Al-Falah University. What steps are being taken to strengthen internal security?

We operate on a zero-tolerance policy towards crime. Modern policing, technology-enabled investigation and fast-tracking judicial processes form our backbone. No criminal, however influential, is spared. Major crimes have steadily declined — a strong sign of public trust. Crimes against women grew 16.8% annually under the previous Congress regime. Under us, there is a 1.36% reduction. Murders have dropped. Robbery and dacoity have also reduced. Central agencies are diligently handling terror-related cases, and our state police fully support them.

Do you think Haryana, Delhi and J&K need stronger institutionalised inter-state policing and intelligence coordination?

We already maintain strong coordination. The recent terror module bust is an example of alertness and seamless cooperation. A joint inter-state coordination cell enables real-time data sharing and unified operations. Since narcotics fuel terrorism, we established an interstate secretariat in Panchkula where seven northern states share actionable intelligence on drug networks.

What lessons do the recent incidents in Faridabad and Nuh offer?

Haryana is a tough state for criminals. We have used technology, surveillance and inter-state coordination to ensure faster and firmer action. We will continue strengthening policing and enhancing safety in all high-density districts.

During the Delhi assembly campaign, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Haryana had “mixed poison” in the Yamuna water. What do you say to that?

These allegations were politically motivated and completely baseless. The AAP tried to mislead the people by calling the Yamuna water ‘poisonous’. To tell the truth, I went to Palla Ghat, took achman (ritualistic sipping or touching of holy water) and publicly drank the water myself. Haryana supplies clean, treated water to Delhi, and no government should play politics over something as essential as drinking water.

Rahul Gandhi alleges that the BJP “stole votes” in the 2024 polls. How do you respond?

These allegations are nothing but lies. Rahul Gandhi is misleading the nation. His family has ruled this country for four generations, yet today he has to depend on false claims to stay politically relevant. The Congress has no real issues left, so they are trying to create confusion by alleging “vote chori (theft)” in Haryana. Let me be clear, elections were free, fair and transparent. Congress has a habit of crying foul after every loss — unko pata hi nahi chalega aur bolenge Congress chori ho gayi (“They won’t even realise it, and then they will say: ‘Congress has been stolen.) Even their statements on the Constitution are meant to scare people. This is an agenda-less Congress tried to mislead voters, nothing more.

Since Rekha Gupta took over as Delhi chief minister, has the coordination between Haryana and Delhi improved?

The coordination has become far smoother and more constructive after Rekha Gupta assumed charge. Earlier, under Arvind Kejriwal, communication was often confrontational and driven by political theatrics rather than governance. Now, instead of blame games, we are seeing quicker resolution of inter-state issues — whether it is water sharing, infrastructure planning or law-and-order coordination. With Rekha Gupta, discussions are professional, timely and focused on solutions, which has significantly improved working relations between the two governments.

Gurugram faces chronic issues — waterlogging, traffic congestion and unplanned urban expansion. What is your roadmap?

We have planned a roadmap for the district and these problems stem from the earlier Congress government’s poor planning. We identified 90 waterlogging hotspots in 2019; today only 30 remain. Gurugram and Panchkula are being developed as AI hubs. Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was set up for planned development, and similar metropolitan authorities are now being created in Faridabad, Sonipat and Panchkula.

What will be the key focus areas in the next phase of economic development?

Balanced development — Ek Haryana, Ek Haryanvi (One Haryana, One Haryanvi)— has guided us since 2014. AI hubs in Gurugram and Panchkula, centres of horticulture excellence in Ambala, Yamunanagar, Hisar and Palwal, aqua parks in Sirsa and Bhiwani, logistics hubs across NCR, and 10 new industrial townships are in progress. We will expand land banks by 10,000 acres through e-Bhoomi and accelerate the Narnaul integrated multi-modal logistic hub (IMMLH), the Ambala Integrated Textile Park, and the Karnal Pharma Park.

How will you balance development between industrial centres such as Gurugram and agricultural districts such as Hisar, Jind and Sirsa?

Development plans for all 50,000+ population statutory towns have been digitised. Eleven towns — including Hansi, Sohna, Gohana and Narwana — have approved state implementation plans. For towns below 50,000 population, 39 plans are digitised and the rest are underway. Rural development plans under the Mahagram Mahayojana cover 11 selected villages.

Real estate prices in NCR have made housing unaffordable for the middle class. What is your solution?

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (rural and urban), we have delivered over 156, 000 houses. More than 12,000 plots under CM Gramin Awas Yojana and over 15,700 under the urban scheme have been allotted. We have approved 180 affordable housing colonies, enabling 165,000 housing units. Economically weaker section allotments include nearly 36,000 plots and 68,000 flats.

What are you doing to address concerns about unemployment among the youth?

We have made consistent efforts to provide government jobs as well as large-scale private employment. In 11 years, 180,000 young people secured transparent, merit-based government jobs — 34,000 in the last year alone. Recruitment for 17,000 posts is underway. Over 113,000 young people are trained under skill development programmes. More than 120,000 young people have job security under Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam. The private and self-employment ecosystem has enabled over seven million jobs.

You recently announced that free dialysis services will be provided in all government hospitals in Haryana. How will this be implemented?

Right after taking office, I signed the first file on this matter, because I was shocked to learn that dialysis treatment costs each patient about ₹20,000– ₹25,000 per month; now the Haryana government will bear these expenses and provide free dialysis in state-run hospitals.

Haryana is becoming a logistics and manufacturing hub. How are you ensuring environmental safeguards?

Rapid urbanisation and industrialisation strain resources, but we have acted decisively.

Of the 5,600 tonnes of daily solid waste, 77% is scientifically processed. Thirteen integrated waste plants are planned. Legacy waste is being cleared. All biomedical waste — 22 tonnes daily — is disposed of safely. We built a hazardous waste site in Faridabad’s Pali for industrial waste. Stubble burning has dropped by 90% since 2016 due to distribution of over 100,000 machines to farmers. We operate 75 air quality monitoring stations across Haryana.

The Drone Didi initiative has gained attention. How is Haryana implementing this scheme?

The Namo Drone Didi scheme is transforming rural livelihoods by enabling women to operate agricultural drones and offer rental services to farmers. Each drone costs about ₹8 lakh, and Haryana has already begun the rollout. The next phase is set to begin soon, under which more self-help groups will receive drones and specialised training. Our aim is to ensure that women not only adopt advanced agri-tech but also earn a sustainable income by providing modern spraying and fertiliser application services across villages.

Finally, what is your long-term vision for Haryana beyond 2025?

Our mission is to contribute meaningfully to PM Modi’s goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. We envision Haryana as the “non-stop life force” of Viksit Bharat (developed India) — globally competitive, inclusive and sustainable. Our development rests on six pillars: sustainable finance, future-focused education, skill and employment, healthcare, agriculture, smart infrastructure and balanced regional growth. In one sentence, Haryana will be a state where youth thrive, women lead, and development benefits every citizen — without pause and without discrimination.