IMD forecasts continued thundershower activity in Gurugram till today

Gurugram witnessed partly cloudy skies and strong winds on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting continuation of pre-monsoon thundershower activity till Thursday due to a low-pressure cyclonic circulation over south Haryana. The IMD attributed the weather change to a cyclonic circulation over south Haryana and an active western disturbance. (PTI)

According to the IMD, wind gusts of up to 24 kmph were recorded at the automatic weather station at NorthCap University on Wednesday morning. Officials said isolated parts of the city received “very light” rainfall of up to 0.9mm during the 24-hour period ending at 2pm on Wednesday , followed by rainfall ranging between 4.5mm and 5.5mm at three automatic weather stations till 9pm.

The weather conditions brought temporary relief from the heat, with the city’s maximum temperature settling at 37 degrees Celsius, which was 2.6 degrees below normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, was at 25.9°C on Wednesday. “The persisting upper cyclonic circulation at an altitude of about 900 meters above sea level over the southern Haryana, along with an active western disturbance in the region, will temporarily make weather conditions favourable for strong winds until Thursday morning,” an IMD official said.

Gurugram had recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Haryana over the last two days on Sunday and Monday, officials said.

The IMD has not issued any weather warning for the city till May 17. However, officials said dry weather conditions are expected to return from Friday, followed by a gradual increase in temperatures by 4 to 6 degrees next week.

The department has also issued a heatwave warning for isolated parts of Haryana from Sunday to Tuesday.

Gurugram’s air quality improved slightly on Wednesday, with the city recording an AQI of 166 in the “moderate” category, compared to 178 a day earlier, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin at 4pm. Of the district’s active monitoring stations, Sector-51 recorded the highest AQI at 250 under the “poor” category at 10pm, while Vikas Sadan (118) and NISE Gwal Pahari (154) remained in the “moderate” range.