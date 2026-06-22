IMT Manesar may get expanded city bus network under GMCBL proposal

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has proposed a plan to connect key areas of IMT Manesar with routes being planned under the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) network, officials said on Sunday. Field surveys are underway to finalise routes linking industrial clusters with Gurugram and Dwarka as e-bus services expand. (HT Archive)

The proposal, under review, identified eight designated stops for city buses with high daily passenger demand, said officials. These include residential Sector 1, the HSIIDC office complex, Naharpur Mod T-Point, Labour Chowk in sectors 4 and 5, Maruti Circle in Sector 8, Maruti Gates and ESIC Hospital in Sector 3, according to officials privy to the matter.

“The final routes will be decided by GMCBL; however, these areas identified through mobility studies could relieve the industrial workers and residents, who currently rely on shared public and private transport,” a senior HSIIDC official said, adding that proposals were submitted to the corporation’s headquarters a few months ago.

Officials said a route plan is being prepared by GMCBL to boost the industrial township’s connectivity. “Field surveys are currently underway to decide final routes, as 100 electric buses are expected to arrive by August,” a senior GMCBL official said, adding that already 82 of around 142 bus stops have been installed in Manesar to improve connectivity.

According to a clean city action and mobility plan prepared by the Municipal Corporation of Manesar, the region falls short by 56 buses, with 28 of 100 proposed to be deployed on routes linking Gurugram to Manesar in August under the PM e-Bus Seva Scheme. The proposed plan by GMCBL has identified one trunk route serving the high-demand corridor between Gurugram and Manesar, primary and secondary routes to boost local connectivity in industrial and residential clusters, with two long regional routes for direct buses from IMT to Dwarka’s Sector 21 in Delhi.

GMCBL has estimated around 30 e-buses to ply on five different routes from Manesar to different parts of the city, covering 132.3 km daily trips. Among the proposed locations in the first phase of expansion are Manesar to Gurugram Bus stand, Sector 7 to Cyber City, Sector 10 bus depot to Sector 4/7 Chowk, IMT Manesar to Dwarka Mod and Sector 21.

“The current proposal to boost industrial sectors’ connectivity is at a nascent stage. Once plans are finalised, eight new bus stops will be built in high-footfall areas to fulfill the industrial demand,” an HSIIDC official said.