Five years after its inauguration in 2021, the sub-divisional civil hospital in Farrukh Nagar continues to face infrastructure delays, residents and officials said on Thursday. Incomplete works hamper services at Farrukh Nagar sub-divisional civil hosp

Patients said they are forced to travel long distances for emergency support, as a temporary operation theatre for caesarean section (C-section) deliveries was opened only five months ago.

Gauri Shankar, a resident, said roof leakeages appeared in multiple rooms in recent months. “The ₹25 crore building lacks emergency services, forcing us to travel long distances. X-ray operators often are unavailable and there are not enough doctors to attend patients,” Shankar said.

A spot check conducted by HT on Thursday found the hospital operating only from its ground and first floors, with two doctors present at its outpatient department. Equipments, including wheelchairs and beds, were covered in dust and electrical work remained incomplete.

“The facility requires at least seven doctors, however, only two doctors are on duty. The facility lacks a proper biomedical waste disposal unit,” a senior doctor said.

Another senior official said roof leakeges appeared in various rooms, including the proposed operation theatre (OT) on the top floor. Official correspondence between the community health centre’s senior medical officer (SMO) and the Public Works Department (PWD), reviewed by HT, revealed that several key infrastructures remain missing, including a dedicated biomedical waste storage facility and toilets at doctors’ duty rooms.

Repeated letters issued by the hospital administration to the PWD between June, 2024 and December, 2025 showed the hospital lacked entry and exit gates, fencing of boundary wall, laundry facility and a biomedical separation room, officials said.

Prem Kumar, another resident, said the construction at the facility began in 2019, yet daily procedures are carried out partially on its ground and first floors. “Medicines shortages occur frequently. The building lacks basic sanitation facilities,” Kumar added.

Deputy commissioner of Gurugram launched an inquiry into the construction delays of the 50-bedded facility in April, said an official. Health department officials confirmed that the three-member committee headed by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Pataudi block, Dinesh Luhach, would submit a report soon.

The civil surgeon’s office refused to comment on the delay.

The SDM had earlier told HT that the committee would conduct surprise inspections and submit a detailed report based on its findings. “Further action will be decided after the inspection,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior medical officer of SDCH Farrukh Nagar, Dr Krishna Malik, said correspondence related to the delays was submitted before the relevant authorities. “The higher authorities have been apprised of the current situation,” she said.

A senior PWD official said the department prepared fresh estimates for the maintenance work, including filling the gaps in healthcare delivery, which have been identified by the Health Department under its Systematic Assessment and Resilient Transformation in Health Accountability and Knowledge (SARTHAK) assessment. “A fresh tender will likely be floated soon,” the senior official said.

During a public event held in Gurugram on Thursday, Haryana’s cabinet health minister, Arti Singh Rao, demanded a written response from the PWD regarding the status of pending work at the facility.