Infra overhaul top priority as poll campaign heats up in Gurugram

As the competition for the Haryana assembly elections intensifies, candidates from various political parties are reaching out to voters in Gurugram, pledging improvements in the district’s infrastructure. The poor quality of infrastructure in Gurugram has forced both the ruling and opposition candidates to give assurances that they will ensure better roads, take steps to prevent waterlogging and build hospitals and bus stands. Both independents and party candidates on Wednesday visited different colonies in the district and made a pitch to the residents, asking for their votes. On Wednesday, Indian National Congress candidate for Gurgaon, Mohit Grover, visited multiple areas, including DLF Phase-1, where he received a demand letter from residents outlining their concerns about the neglected infrastructure. (HT PHOTO)

On Wednesday, Indian National Congress candidate for Gurgaon, Mohit Grover, visited multiple areas, including DLF Phase-1, where he received a demand letter from residents outlining their concerns about the neglected infrastructure. Addressing these issues, Grover promised regular maintenance of the drainage system and the revitalization of local markets, especially during the monsoon season, which affects local businesses.

“Once elected, I will ensure that civic agencies regularly clean and clear the drains in the entire city. We will also work on upgrading the market to make it one of the best in the city, bringing relief to business owners who are suffering losses as customers avoid the area during monsoons,” Grover said, adding that Congress has made seven promises in its manifesto released on Wednesday and these include women empowerment, more jobs, cheaper gas cylinder, MSP for farmers and free electricity.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Gurgaon, Mukesh Sharma, on Wednesday, also vowed infrastructure improvements. Speaking at a public meeting in Mianwali Colony, Sharma, who has been a veteran BJP worker of 25 years, promised to enhance basic amenities such as roads, electricity, and water supply. He also pledged to establish outdoor gyms in parks and create senior citizens’ rooms in community centres.

“Seeing my hard work and struggle, BJP has given me the mandate,” Sharma said. “I will ensure that the people of the city do not face issues with electricity, water, or roads.”

Similarly, independent candidate Naveen Goyal, who hosted a ‘chai pe charcha’ event in Madanpuri, urged voters to assess candidates based on their actions, not party affiliations.

Goyal further said: “I want you to analyse who has been the most active political and social activist in Gurgaon in the last five years. Who has been working on the ground and who has been with the people during thick and thin... If given the chance, I will ensure that Gurgaon is transformed in the next five years.”

Campaigning heats up in Badshahpur

In nearby Badshahpur, BJP candidate Rao Narbir Singh asked voters to remember the development work during his previous term. Singh criticised the lack of progress in South Haryana under Congress rule and credited the BJP for recent advancements. “Gurugram contributes 56 to 62 percent of revenue to the state treasury, but despite this, the previous governments only collected taxes from and did not carry out any development. It was only since 2014 that various development projects were carried out in Gurugram,” he said.

Independent candidate Kumudini Rakesh Daultabad, campaigning in Badshahpur, held public meetings at Dharampur, Bhawani Enclave, Tulip Purple Apartment, Basai Enclave, Naharpur Rupa, Hari Nagar and Shakti Park on Wednesday. In her address, Kumdini expressed concerns over the slow pace of development in the region. She called for civil service reforms to accelerate crucial projects. She said, “After becoming an MLA, concrete steps will be taken in this direction. I will ensure problems such as bad roads, waterlogging, and availability of drinking water are resolved.”

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav, also running in Badshahpur, promised sweeping changes in Haryana if Congress were to regain power, pledging to halt what he described as harassment by central government agencies. “BJP government has not been able to deliver any of its promises to people and now people have decided to change it,” Yadav said in his address.