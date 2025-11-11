ISRO to help Greater Noida authority to protect govt land

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Monday said that it has roped in the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) national remote sensing centre (NRSC) to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-based land encroachment monitoring system. Data for the first phase of the pilot project will be ready by December, while the entire system is expected to be completed by March 2026, said officials. (HT Archive)

The project will help streamline land management, transparency, and enforcement in the city, said officials.

Officials said that the NRSC will design an AI-driven model that integrates high-resolution satellite imagery to detect encroachments, assess land availability, and support real-time decision-making. An MoU between the authority and NRSC is expected to be signed soon and work on the project is scheduled to begin shortly.

Data for the first phase of the pilot project will be ready by December, while the entire system is expected to be completed by March 2026, said officials. This will be the first-of-its-kind initiative by any development authority in Uttar Pradesh to combine AI with remote sensing technology for proactive and scientific land governance.

The system will generate GIS-based satellite images and an automated alert dashboard to help the authority track unauthorised land use and encroachment in near real-time. It will also enhance transparency and accuracy in decision-making related to land ownership, allotments, and protection of public assets.

NRSC will also train the staff to operate the system independently once it is fully handed over.

“The partnership will help in bringing more transparent and accountable governance, thereby benefiting public. It will also play a key role in protection and asset management in the city. Our goal is to use technology to bring a change and streamline the system that can help in protecting the government land,” said Ravi Kumar NG, Greater Noida authority CEO.

The project is being led by authority’s additional CEO Sumit Yadav, who said that AI and satellite-based monitoring will enhance the authority’s capacity to prevent and act against those involved in grabbing government land.

Officials said that the model will not only transform land governance in Greater Noida but also serve as a template for other development authorities and urban bodies across the country.