Jewellery, foreign currency worth lakhs stolen from Ardee City house

A locked flat on the ground floor at C Block of Ardee City gated community in Sector 52 was burgled on Monday in broad daylight, when the residents of the house were away at work, police said on Thursday. According to details shared by the police, a couple reside in the house. (Shutterstock)

According to details shared by the police, a couple reside in the house. On the day of the crime, the wife, Simran Verma, left home at around 9.15am for work and the husband, Harshit Singh Soni, left at around 10.15am, after locking the house.

A senior officer aware of the case, who did not wish to be named, said that the woman found the main gate of the house broken when she returned from office around 6pm. The suspects had stolen at least a dozen necklaces, fingerings, earrings, chain pendants, and bangles made of gold, diamonds, pearls and silver, worth around ₹30 lakh to ₹35 lakh. “Besides, the suspects also stole four costly watches worth ₹1.25 lakh, and foreign and Indian currencies ,” the officer said.

Simran Verma said she and her husband have been living in the gated society for long, but never expected such an incident. “There are no clues yet about the suspects involved in the burglary. None of our stolen valuables have been recovered by the police yet,” she said.

Investigators said that after the couple alerted the police control room soon, the dog squad was deployed to search for evidence and forensic experts collected fingerprints from the house.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that police were scanning CCTV camera footage of the locality to get leads about the suspects, who may have been in a group of two to four, based on the manner of the crime.

“Neighbours were quizzed, but they have refused hearing any suspicious sound or movement during the day,” Turan said.

Turan said that the burglars might have used the cover of heavy rain and waterlogging to commit the crime.

On Verma’s complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 331(3) (lurking house-trespass or house- breaking) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 53 police on Tuesday.