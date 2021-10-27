Kanhai T-point to be turned into a roundabout for smoother flow

The Kanhai T-point, a major traffic bottleneck, is set to be revamped into a roundabout, along with pavements and cycle lanes by early 2022, officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said on Wednesday.

Officials said that the T-junction of sectors 44, 45 and 52, known as the Kanhai T-point, will be made into a roundabout, for smoother traffic flow.

Traffic from Vikas Marg, Sohna Road, Saint Thomas Marg, Golf Course Road, Bhagwan Mahaveer Marg and Huda City Centre converge at the intersection.

“The Kanhai T-point is a busy intersection where traffic from all three sectors meet along with traffic moving towards Golf Course Road or Huda City Centre. There is a traffic signal there at present, but during peak hours, congestion is reported at times. We have now decided that this signal would be converted into a roundabout and free left turn would be allowed, further easing movement of vehicles. Tenders have been issued and the work will be completed within six months,” JS Sindhu, a traffic engineer with the mobility division of GMDA, said.

Last year, the mobility division of GMDA had earmarked this area as one of the busiest junctions where measures to reduce traffic were needed. The authority will also construct footpaths and side lanes for the movement of non-motorised transport and pedestrians, while a dedicated cycle track is also likely to be developed as bollards for the same has been installed.

In September, the issues at the intersection were discussed in detail during a GMDA meeting, with special emphasis on improving a left slip road and a right turn for commuters heading from Bhagwan Mahaveer Marg.

Among the main issues is a boomerang-shaped free left near Sushant Estate, which is avoided by commuters heading from Saint Thomas Marg as it takes longer to navigate this stretch instead of taking a left turn on the main carriageway, despite the movement being regulated by a signal. Due to this, the number of vehicles taking a left tends to be higher than those moving straight, towards Bhagwan Mahaveer Marg, causing congestion on the carriageway.

Mobility experts termed the turning of the signal into a roundabout a good decision, provided it is designed properly.

“Roundabouts help in smooth movement of traffic and are also safer compared to traffic signals, but it can work only when they are designed properly. With a traffic signal, there are higher chances of accidents taking place, but in roundabouts, people generally slow down, reducing the chances of collision. A free left turn also helps reduce the traffic moving towards the junction and there is constant movement of vehicles,” Sewa Ram, an urban transport systems design expert and a faculty member at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi, said.

He said that during peak hours, when there is heavy traffic movement, the roundabout can also be managed with traffic signals as is done at a few locations in Delhi.