Saifee Hospital settles ₹125-cr defamation suit against trainee after apology

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday disposed of a ₹125-crore defamation suit filed by the Saifee Hospital Trust against a first-year general surgery trainee over “defamatory” social media posts, noting that the parties have amicably resolved all the differences and disputes. Dr Asiya Khan Luqman told the high court that she was willing to take down her social media posts and issue an unconditional apology to the Saifee Hospital Trust.

This was after the trainee, Dr Asiya Khan Luqman, told the court that she was willing to take down the posts and issue an unconditional apology to the trust, which manages the premier Saifee Hospital at Charni Road.

A single-judge bench of justice Arif Doctor also directed social media users who had republished Luqman’s posts about the hospital to take them down within 36 hours. Luqman had alleged in her posts that the hospital and its doctors subjected medical trainees to illegal working hours, ragging, torture and mental harassment.

“All the tweets and the publications pertain to the hospital and, in my view, are per se defamatory in nature”, the bench said.

The trust had filed a defamation suit against Luqman, stating that her posts were “completely false” and were intended to “arm-twist the hospital into [meeting] her personal demands”.

According to the trust, Luqman took unauthorised leaves after joining Saifee Hospital in February, which affected departmental functioning and patient care responsibilities. She allegedly showed a serious lack of attention to work and had an indifferent attitude, which the trust termed as dereliction of duty.

Countering the allegations, Luqman told the court that she was routinely required to work from 7 am to 10 pm without any weekly off. She added that she was subjected to “ill treatment” by a second-year resident doctor, which caused her “grave mental agony and embarrassment”.

Luqman subsequently published multiple social media posts in which she alleged mental harassment by seniors and the hospital management, tagging the Mumbai police and the police commissioner.

However, on September 22, Luqman filed an affidavit in court denying publishing most of the posts. She said only one post on X dated July 2 was hers and its contents were true, published “out of desperation” because her grievances remained unaddressed.

A day later, Luqman told the court that she was willing to issue an unconditional apology to the trust and take down the posts. Both parties then amicably settled the matter, with the trust informing the court that it was ready to withdraw the suit.

On October 1, the court recorded the consent terms, noting that they had been signed without any “influence and coercion”. Accordingly, the suit was disposed of.

On Friday, Luqman published a statement on X, stating that she has retracted her posts against the hospital. “I sincerely apologise to Saifee Hospital for publishing all of the posts and for the harm, reputational damage and distress caused to Saifee Hospital thereby. I confirm that all of the said posts have been removed and I hereby undertake not to repeat, publish, circulate or disseminate the said statements or any similar statements concerning Saifee Hospital in the future”, the post read.